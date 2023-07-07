65 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 65 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 65 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 65 is currently worn by offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, who’s moving back to center this season. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Patrick Mannelly.

With 65 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 65 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

C/OG Cody Whitehair: 2016-present

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

OG Patrick Omameh: 2015

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

LS Patrick Mannelly: 1998-2013

OG Evan Pilgrim: 1996-97

DT Tory Epps: 1993-94

DL Terry Price: 1990

DE/LB Tony Woods: 1989

DT Eugene Rowell: 1987

OG Noah Jackson: 1975-83

OT Randy Jackson: 1967-74

LB Tom Bettis: 1963

DL/OT Stan Fanning: 1960-62

OG Herman Clark: 1954-57

DT/OG Johnny Hatley: 1953

