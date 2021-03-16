64th District boys semis: Lions display lesson learned in win over Fairview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zack Klemme, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 16—SUMMIT — As Fairview, which lost to Boyd County by 39 points in the season opener, lingered within four of the Lions in the second quarter of the 64th District Tournament semifinals, Randy Anderson saw his team had learned its lesson.

Boyd County's coach pointed to the Lions' narrow escape from Greenup County on Feb. 23 — in which everything went wrong for Boyd County that could, except for Austin Gibbs's bucket with 1.4 seconds to go for a 50-48 win.

"We survived," Anderson recalled. "Everything happens by divine design, and that stuck in our kids' mind. You don't take anything for granted, especially in an elimination game."

Boyd County didn't on Monday night. After two Jaxon Manning free throws lifted the Eagles within 18-14 with 6:44 to go in the second quarter, the Lions outscored Fairview 40-14 over the next 16:03 to pull away to a 74-46 win.

The Lions harassed the Eagles into 22 turnovers and held Fairview scoreless from the field for nearly eight minutes in the first half, from Steven Day's 3-pointer at the 1:40 mark of the first quarter until Day's drive with 1:47 to go until intermission.

"We had some turnovers at key points and created runs for them," Fairview coach Roger Newton said of Boyd County. "They're not a whole lot bigger than us, but I thought they won the physical battle."

The Lions only got two players into double figures — Rheyce Deboard and Jason Ellis, who each tallied 11. But three more players had at least eight points — Carson Webb netted nine and JB Walter and Austin Cumpton scored eight apiece.

Boyd County was without Gibbs, who didn't dress and wore a boot after spraining his ankle nine days earlier. Anderson called him "game-to-game."

Anderson wants to see Boyd County (14-8) shoot better at the foul line and be sharper at the rim, he said, but he liked the defensive effort on Manning, who averaged 23.2 points per game coming in.

Manning totaled 21 points to lead all scorers, but he had to do it the hard way, with either the Lions' Brad Newsome or Walter shadowing him just about everywhere he went. Manning was 4 for 12 from the field and 12 for 19 at the foul line.

"We just wanted to try to take away any uncontested 3 (from Manning) for sure," Anderson said. "And then the second thing was, just stay in front; don't let him turn the corner."

Newton is hopeful a full offseason in Westwood and progress against COVID-19 restrictions will help him continue to grow the Fairview (7-20) program.

"We battled for about the first 10, 12, 13 minutes," he said. "We were there, and it goes back a little bit to mental toughness. ... Hopefully between now and next year that mental toughness gets better, our physical toughness gets better and we get a few more pieces to go with Jaxon and Steven Day."

FAIRVIEW 12 5 11 18 — 46

BOYD CO. 16 14 19 25 — 74

Fairview (46) — Manning 21, McDowell 2, Caldwell 7, Day 9, Adams 1, Mitchell 3, Reeves 3, Shannon, Terry, Harper, Muncy, Mills, Sparks. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Manning, Day, Mitchell, Reeves). FT: 14-25. Fouls: 13.

Boyd County (74) — Meade 6, Webb 9, Newsome 5, McNeil 2, Deboard 11, Ellis 11, Walter 8, Cumpton 8, Hicks 5, Taylor 4, Blevins 2, Stacy 3, Holbrook, Jackson. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Walter 2, Newsome, Hicks, Stacy). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 20.

(606) 326-2658 — zklemme@dailyindependent.com

Recommended Stories

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Eryk Anders addresses illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21

    Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • NFL odds: Back to back? Bettor places huge wager on Buccaneers to win next Super Bowl

    Super Bowl LVI betting is already open, and the Buccaneers are the popular pick.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.

  • Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

    An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.

  • Angela Hill removes Monster Energy Drink, disses on Hans Molenkamp at UFC Vegas 21

    A week after Dominick Cruz ripped on Hans Molenkamp, an executive of UFC sponsor Monster Energy, Angela Hill joined her teammate's chorus. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Angela Hill talks about her victory over Ashley Yoder at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. She added that she is on teammate Dominick Cruz's side of things in relation to the trouble he and other fighters say they have had with Hans Molenkamp, an executive at UFC sponsor Monster Energy Drink. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad Angela Hill punches Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

    The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. "First of all, it's an unbelievable achievement," Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. Federer, who will turn 40 in August, returned to court this week after 13 months due to double knee surgeries and Medvedev found it "amazing" that the 20-times major winner was still able to win his first match on return.

  • LeBron James hugs Stephen Curry after becoming Warriors assist leader

    LeBron James went over to hug Stephen Curry after Curry reached a major milestone in Warriors history.

  • Grading Washington’s signing of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

    With the signing of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington ensured a fun QB competition this offseason, but kick the QB can down the road until next year.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time Joe Douglas was done on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher – leaving probably about $40-50 million in cap space to spare.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Bears helped by Seahawk's interest in Sam Darnold

    The key could be a three-way trade.

  • Doug Pederson addresses his relationship with Carson Wentz

    Doug Pederson opened up about his relationship with Carson Wentz on Takeoff with John Clark. By Reuben Frank

  • Paulo Costa out of UFC Fight Night headliner vs. Robert Whittaker

    Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his upcoming UFC headliner with Robert Whittaker.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to Joe Thuney’s signing is all you need to know

    It's safe to say that Mahomes is happy with the Chiefs' choice to add Joe Thuney.

  • Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town

    Indiana was so bad this year that it missed a tournament held solely in its own state and ended up firing coach Archie Miller. But his replacement seems obvious if the Hoosiers bother to chase him.

  • Tracking the celebratory reaction to the Browns signing John Johnson

    NFL analysts and fans really love the Browns signing John Johnson