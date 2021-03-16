64th District boys semis: Lions display lesson learned in win over Fairview
Mar. 16—SUMMIT — As Fairview, which lost to Boyd County by 39 points in the season opener, lingered within four of the Lions in the second quarter of the 64th District Tournament semifinals, Randy Anderson saw his team had learned its lesson.
Boyd County's coach pointed to the Lions' narrow escape from Greenup County on Feb. 23 — in which everything went wrong for Boyd County that could, except for Austin Gibbs's bucket with 1.4 seconds to go for a 50-48 win.
"We survived," Anderson recalled. "Everything happens by divine design, and that stuck in our kids' mind. You don't take anything for granted, especially in an elimination game."
Boyd County didn't on Monday night. After two Jaxon Manning free throws lifted the Eagles within 18-14 with 6:44 to go in the second quarter, the Lions outscored Fairview 40-14 over the next 16:03 to pull away to a 74-46 win.
The Lions harassed the Eagles into 22 turnovers and held Fairview scoreless from the field for nearly eight minutes in the first half, from Steven Day's 3-pointer at the 1:40 mark of the first quarter until Day's drive with 1:47 to go until intermission.
"We had some turnovers at key points and created runs for them," Fairview coach Roger Newton said of Boyd County. "They're not a whole lot bigger than us, but I thought they won the physical battle."
The Lions only got two players into double figures — Rheyce Deboard and Jason Ellis, who each tallied 11. But three more players had at least eight points — Carson Webb netted nine and JB Walter and Austin Cumpton scored eight apiece.
Boyd County was without Gibbs, who didn't dress and wore a boot after spraining his ankle nine days earlier. Anderson called him "game-to-game."
Anderson wants to see Boyd County (14-8) shoot better at the foul line and be sharper at the rim, he said, but he liked the defensive effort on Manning, who averaged 23.2 points per game coming in.
Manning totaled 21 points to lead all scorers, but he had to do it the hard way, with either the Lions' Brad Newsome or Walter shadowing him just about everywhere he went. Manning was 4 for 12 from the field and 12 for 19 at the foul line.
"We just wanted to try to take away any uncontested 3 (from Manning) for sure," Anderson said. "And then the second thing was, just stay in front; don't let him turn the corner."
Newton is hopeful a full offseason in Westwood and progress against COVID-19 restrictions will help him continue to grow the Fairview (7-20) program.
"We battled for about the first 10, 12, 13 minutes," he said. "We were there, and it goes back a little bit to mental toughness. ... Hopefully between now and next year that mental toughness gets better, our physical toughness gets better and we get a few more pieces to go with Jaxon and Steven Day."
FAIRVIEW 12 5 11 18 — 46
BOYD CO. 16 14 19 25 — 74
Fairview (46) — Manning 21, McDowell 2, Caldwell 7, Day 9, Adams 1, Mitchell 3, Reeves 3, Shannon, Terry, Harper, Muncy, Mills, Sparks. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Manning, Day, Mitchell, Reeves). FT: 14-25. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (74) — Meade 6, Webb 9, Newsome 5, McNeil 2, Deboard 11, Ellis 11, Walter 8, Cumpton 8, Hicks 5, Taylor 4, Blevins 2, Stacy 3, Holbrook, Jackson. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Walter 2, Newsome, Hicks, Stacy). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 20.
