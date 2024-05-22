64th District baseball final: No-hit wonder: Jackson, Brown guide Lions to district title over Tomcats

May 22—CANNONSBURG — Ryan Brown was called to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning during the 64th District title game. It wasn't the first time Brown has pitched in a title game between Ashland and Boyd County, but Tuesday was the first time Brown has pitched for the Lions.

"(Coming to Boyd County) was the best decision of my life," Brown said after the game, which the Lions won 2-1.

Brown played for the Tomcats until this season, when he transferred to Boyd County for his senior campaign.

On his fourth pitch, he hit former teammate Sam Lyons, scoring Jonah Francis, who was pinch running for Drew Kelley.

"I knew I had to focus and throw strikes," Brown said.

He did just that and struck out Austin Blevins looking to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lions were able to score the winning run when Kaleb Kelley doubled into left field to score Kyle Cordial, who was pitch-running for Brogan Jones. Jones was hit by Ashland's Caden Church.

"There isn't a player in the state of Kentucky I'd trade for Kaleb," Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. "He's got like 10 at-bats for us, but he's always ready to go. There is not a player I'd trade for Kelley. He makes everyone better. He is a grinder."

Kelley had entered the game in the sixth inning to play third base when Brown took the mound and Alex Martin moved from third to short stop. Kelley didn't know if he'd be hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning in Peyton Jackson's spot. But Conley said Kelly had a good batting practice before the game.

"He came through for us," Conley said. "Never bet against that kid."

"I was seeing beach balls," Kelley said about the pitch he hit to win the game, who said he knew he needed to be ready. "I want to do what every my coach needs me to do for the team, trying to help us anyway I can."

Brown returned to the mound and got two more strikeouts and a ground out to second to seal the win. He gave up no runs on no hits, struck out three and hit one batter.

"I knew I needed to come back out and throw strikes," Brown said. "It feels great (to win a district title game)."

The Lions leaned on their pitching staff, something the team has done all season.

Brown and Lions starter Peyton Jackson combined for a no-hitter on the district championship stage. Jackson went 5 and 2/3 innings, allowed one earned run, recorded 11 strikeouts and hit three batters.

Ashland's Church, a junior, matched the senior duo with a gem of his own. Church threw six innings, gave up two earned runs on two hits, hit two batters, struck out three and gave up one walk in the loss.

"What can you say about him?" Ashland coach Shane Marushi said. "He threw a great game. To get through that line up as many times as he did and only give up two runs, he had a great game."

Tuesday marked the 16th time in the last 20 seasons that the Lions won district titles, however, the Lions have their eyes set forward, not in the past

"We want to win it all," Conley said. "We've been good pitching all season, but we've got to figure something out offensively. We've got to get our bats going, not just one guy, but five, six, seven guys hitting."

The Tomcats also advance to play in next week's 16th Region Tournament.

"We've matured a lot this season," Marushi said. "The team you are in April isn't the team you'll be in May."

The Tomcats will focus on playing behind their pitchers in the region tournament, held at Russell High School.

"We've got to manage at bats and try to hit within the county and move runners and do the little things," Marushi said.

The region draw is Saturday at Russell.