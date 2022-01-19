The 64th annual Daytona 500 in just 32 days

With just 32 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Ryan Blaney and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Joey Logano (Team Penske #22 Ford Mustang), a Middletown, Connecticut native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored one win (March 29th at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track), 10 top-fives and 19 top-tens, had a 9.2 average start, a 12.6 average finish and led 453 laps. Logano earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Logano has signed a contract with Team Penske through 2023 to stay in the #22 Mustang. Paul Wolfe will continue as his crew chief. Logano’s primary sponsor Shell-Pennzoil will also stay on board through 2023.

2021: Ryan Blaney (Team Penske #12 Ford Mustang), a High Point, North Carolina native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored three wins (March 21st at Atlanta Motor Speedway, August 22nd at Michigan Int’l Speedway and August 28th at Daytona Int’l Speedway), 11 top-fives and 20 top-tens, had a 9.6 average start, an 11.9 average finish and led 423 laps. Blaney earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16, advanced through the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Blaney is signed through at least 2022 as driver in Team Penske’s #12 Ford. Jonathan Hassler has moved from Wood Brothers Racing to Team Penske to be Blaney’s crew chief in 2022. Advance Auto Parts, BodyArmor, Menards and Dex Imaging are returning as sponsors. Discount Tire will also join the team as primary sponsor for two playoff races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: Harrison Burton (Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Toyota Supra), a Huntersville, North Carolina native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 10 top-fives, 22 top-tens, had a 7.9 average start, a 12.7 average finish and led 184 laps. His best finish was 2nd place on September 4th at Darlington Raceway. Burton earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NXS driver standings.
2022: During the 2021 season, Wood Brothers Racing announced Harrison Burton would move up to the Cup Series to pilot their iconic #21 Ford Mustang. Brian Wilson was also named crew chief for Burton's #21 Ford. Motorcraft/Quick Lane and Menards will continue as primary sponsors for the team. Burton will also contend for the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year title.

2021: Brandon Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing #19 Toyota Supra), an Atlanta, Georgia native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 11 top-fives, 19 top-tens, had an average start of 12.3, an average finish of 16.0 and led 88 laps. His best finishes were 2nd places (Feb. 27th at Homestead-Miami, Aug. 21th at Michigan Int’l Speedway and Oct. 2nd at Talladega Superspeedway). Jones earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NXS driver standings. Jones also entered two ARCA Menards Series road course races (Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen) driving Venturini Motorsports’ #25 Toyota. He finished 4th and 5th, respectively.
2022: Brandon Jones, along with crew chief Jeff Meendering, will return to the #19 Toyota for another year. Menards, who has supported Jones for his entire NXS career, has increased its primary sponsorship to a full 33-race season.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Chandler Smith (Kyle Busch Motorsports #18 Toyota Tundra), a Talking Rock, Georgia native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored two wins (September 16th at Bristol Motor Speedway and the season finale on November 5th at Phoenix Raceway), six top-fives, nine top-tens, had a 9.8 average start, a 16.8 average finish and led 213 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Smith will return full-time in KBM’s #18 Tundra. Danny Stockman will also continue as crew chief. Safelite AutoGlass will sponsor Smith’s truck for 15 races. JBL will cover some of the rest of the season.

2021: Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports #38 Ford F-150), a Sherrills Ford, North Carolina native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored one win (the inaugural May 22nd road course race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas), 10 top-fives, 16 top-tens, had an 8.2 average start, a 9.5 average finish and led 359 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. Gilliland closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Gilliland moves up from driving the FRM #38 Ford truck to FRM’s #38 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for the new season. He follows his father, David, as driver of the #38 Cup car for FRM. Seth Barbour will work with Gilliland as the team crew chief. Sponsorship for the #38 Mustang has not been announced at this time. Zane Smith, with GMS Racing in the NTS in 2021, has been hired to replace Gilliland in the FRM #38 F-150.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart

Car

Driver

Owner

Crew Chief

Sponsor

1 Chevy

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Phil Surgen

AdventHealth

2 Ford

Austin Cindric R

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Menards, Discount Tire

3 Chevy

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

True Velocity Ammo

4 Ford

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

GearWrench, Rheem

5 Chevy

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline

6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators

7 Chevy

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Built Bar, Schluter Systems

8 Chevy

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burdett

3CHI

9 Chevy

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar

10 Ford

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Smithfield

11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

FedEx

12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Advance Auto Part, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tire

14 Ford

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Mahindra Ag North America

15 Ford

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

Pat Tryson

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

17 Ford

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense

18 Toyota

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem

19 Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Auto-Owners Insurance

20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Rheem

21 Ford

Harrison Burton R

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards

22 Ford

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

To Be Announced

23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos

24 Chevy

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Rudy Fugle

Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline

31 Chevy

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

To Be Announced

34 Ford

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Love’s Travel Stops

38 Ford

Todd Gilliland R

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

To Be Announced

41 Ford

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com

42 Chevy

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

To Be Announced

43 Chevy

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Dave Elenz

FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force

45 Toyota

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Monster Energy, McDonald's

47 Chevy

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring

48 Chevy

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Ally Financial, Day Chaser

52 Ford

To Be Announced

Rick Ware Racing

Jason Houghtaling

To Be Announced

53 Ford

To Be Announced

Rick Ware Racing

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

77 Chevy

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

To Be Announced

Zeigler Automotive Group

78 Ford

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Frank Kerr

Motorsport Games

99 Chevy

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Travis Mack

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender

