The 64th annual Daytona 500 in just 32 days
With just 32 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Ryan Blaney and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
2021: Joey Logano (Team Penske #22 Ford Mustang), a Middletown, Connecticut native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored one win (March 29th at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track), 10 top-fives and 19 top-tens, had a 9.2 average start, a 12.6 average finish and led 453 laps. Logano earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Logano has signed a contract with Team Penske through 2023 to stay in the #22 Mustang. Paul Wolfe will continue as his crew chief. Logano’s primary sponsor Shell-Pennzoil will also stay on board through 2023.
2021: Ryan Blaney (Team Penske #12 Ford Mustang), a High Point, North Carolina native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored three wins (March 21st at Atlanta Motor Speedway, August 22nd at Michigan Int’l Speedway and August 28th at Daytona Int’l Speedway), 11 top-fives and 20 top-tens, had a 9.6 average start, an 11.9 average finish and led 423 laps. Blaney earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16, advanced through the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Blaney is signed through at least 2022 as driver in Team Penske’s #12 Ford. Jonathan Hassler has moved from Wood Brothers Racing to Team Penske to be Blaney’s crew chief in 2022. Advance Auto Parts, BodyArmor, Menards and Dex Imaging are returning as sponsors. Discount Tire will also join the team as primary sponsor for two playoff races.
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
2021: Harrison Burton (Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Toyota Supra), a Huntersville, North Carolina native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 10 top-fives, 22 top-tens, had a 7.9 average start, a 12.7 average finish and led 184 laps. His best finish was 2nd place on September 4th at Darlington Raceway. Burton earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NXS driver standings.
2022: During the 2021 season, Wood Brothers Racing announced Harrison Burton would move up to the Cup Series to pilot their iconic #21 Ford Mustang. Brian Wilson was also named crew chief for Burton's #21 Ford. Motorcraft/Quick Lane and Menards will continue as primary sponsors for the team. Burton will also contend for the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year title.
2021: Brandon Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing #19 Toyota Supra), an Atlanta, Georgia native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 11 top-fives, 19 top-tens, had an average start of 12.3, an average finish of 16.0 and led 88 laps. His best finishes were 2nd places (Feb. 27th at Homestead-Miami, Aug. 21th at Michigan Int’l Speedway and Oct. 2nd at Talladega Superspeedway). Jones earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NXS driver standings. Jones also entered two ARCA Menards Series road course races (Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen) driving Venturini Motorsports’ #25 Toyota. He finished 4th and 5th, respectively.
2022: Brandon Jones, along with crew chief Jeff Meendering, will return to the #19 Toyota for another year. Menards, who has supported Jones for his entire NXS career, has increased its primary sponsorship to a full 33-race season.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
2021: Chandler Smith (Kyle Busch Motorsports #18 Toyota Tundra), a Talking Rock, Georgia native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored two wins (September 16th at Bristol Motor Speedway and the season finale on November 5th at Phoenix Raceway), six top-fives, nine top-tens, had a 9.8 average start, a 16.8 average finish and led 213 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 8th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Smith will return full-time in KBM’s #18 Tundra. Danny Stockman will also continue as crew chief. Safelite AutoGlass will sponsor Smith’s truck for 15 races. JBL will cover some of the rest of the season.
2021: Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports #38 Ford F-150), a Sherrills Ford, North Carolina native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored one win (the inaugural May 22nd road course race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas), 10 top-fives, 16 top-tens, had an 8.2 average start, a 9.5 average finish and led 359 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. Gilliland closed out the rest of the season 7th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Gilliland moves up from driving the FRM #38 Ford truck to FRM’s #38 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series for the new season. He follows his father, David, as driver of the #38 Cup car for FRM. Seth Barbour will work with Gilliland as the team crew chief. Sponsorship for the #38 Mustang has not been announced at this time. Zane Smith, with GMS Racing in the NTS in 2021, has been hired to replace Gilliland in the FRM #38 F-150.
2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart
Car
Driver
Owner
Crew Chief
Sponsor
1 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Phil Surgen
AdventHealth
2 Ford
Team Penske
Jeremy Bullins
Menards, Discount Tire
3 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Justin Alexander
True Velocity Ammo
4 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Rodney Childers
GearWrench, Rheem
5 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Cliff Daniels
HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline
6 Ford
RFK Racing
Matt McCall
Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators
7 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
Ryan Sparks
Built Bar, Schluter Systems
8 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Randall Burdett
3CHI
9 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Alan Gustafson
NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar
10 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Drew Blickensderfer
Smithfield
11 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Chris Gabehart
FedEx
12 Ford
Team Penske
Jonathan Hassler
Advance Auto Part, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tire
14 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
John Klausmeier
Mahindra Ag North America
15 Ford
Rick Ware Racing
Pat Tryson
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
17 Ford
RFK Racing
Scott Graves
Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense
18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ben Beshore
M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem
19 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
James Small
Auto-Owners Insurance
20 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Adam Stevens
Rheem
21 Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
Brian Wilson
Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards
22 Ford
Team Penske
Paul Wolfe
To Be Announced
23 Toyota
23XI Racing
Bootie Barker
McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos
24 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Rudy Fugle
Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline
31 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Trent Owens
To Be Announced
34 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Blake Harris
Love’s Travel Stops
38 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Seth Barbour
To Be Announced
41 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Mike Shiplett
Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com
42 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Jerame Donley
To Be Announced
43 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Dave Elenz
FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force
45 Toyota
23XI Racing
Billy Scott
Monster Energy, McDonald's
47 Chevy
JTG Daugherty Racing
Brian Pattie
Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring
48 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Greg Ives
Ally Financial, Day Chaser
52 Ford
To Be Announced
Rick Ware Racing
Jason Houghtaling
To Be Announced
53 Ford
To Be Announced
Rick Ware Racing
To Be Announced
To Be Announced
77 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
To Be Announced
Zeigler Automotive Group
78 Ford
Live Fast Motorsports
Frank Kerr
Motorsport Games
99 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Travis Mack
Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge
R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender