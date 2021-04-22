63rd District baseball lookahead: Clock ticking, but still building

Apr. 22—Coaches around the 63rd District are pleased to be back on the field after missing an entire season in 2020. However, the skippers say their teams will still need more time to determine their fate as a new campaign gets underway.

Raceland holds the distinction as reigning district champions after achieving a school record for victories two years ago. The Rams will see new players at several spots around the diamond.

"We have seven new positions that are getting varsity experience right now," Raceland coach Marty Mills said. "The chemistry has been good. We were able to play some summer ball. It has really helped. We have a lot of kids that could take on a lot of different roles. ... We are trying to get them to experience varsity speed and some varsity innings. That's what we're after right now."

Russell is off to a 10-3 start and have benefited from the play of its seven seniors. They have waited patiently for their chance and have come out of the gate swinging the bats.

"I think they're all just itching to play," Russell coach Tim Rice said. "We tried to play as much as we could in the summer and fall. With all the shutdowns, and kids playing other sports, we couldn't get together as a complete unit. The seniors have played since they were 8 and 9 years old. They know each other and they trust each other. They play for each other. It's just a fun group to be around."

Lewis County made it to the region tournament in 2019 after a two-season hiatus. The Lions had to keep their bags packed because they opened the season with six road games due to renovations to their home field.

"The first few games have been used as a learning process," Lewis County coach Sammy Holder said. "It's something that we are learning and building on. The only time we've been able to get on the field is for games. We've been pretty patient with our guys. ... We're going to keep getting better."

Greenup County coach Greg Logan feels another year of preparation will do wonders for his young club. The Musketeers face another daunting schedule.

"I feel like we can start competing with different Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky teams," Logan said. "We may not be able to compete five days a week, but we have a very good ball club. It's the choice you have to make. You have to take your schedule and see where your strengths and weaknesses are. That's the key to it. You have to put yourself in a position to compete there at the end."

Greenup County

Logan enters his 15th season as Musketeers manager. One thing stays constant. No matter the season, the 63rd District is the most competitive in the region, and the players will continue to improve as the season progresses, according to the coach.

"I think you'll see kids get better each and every week," Logan said. "A lot of them have missed some competitive baseball. They will keep getting better as the year goes on and we have kids that will really help our program.

"When you're coaching baseball, it seems to keep us young. We have some very good kids in our system. I think our future is bright here. As long as I can keep going, I'm going to hang right in there."

Greenup County has only one senior. Auston Clarkson will be the leadoff hitter and take command in center field.

Logan feels his players have grown since the last time they played together in 2019.

"I'll be honest, they have changed a lot," Logan said. "A lot of players don't look like the same kid. Any time you get two years of maturity, it's big. Sometimes that's what it takes. In 2019, we could compete for four innings and other times we could hit it two or three times and it still wouldn't go out. Now some of our kids can compete with the 17- and 18-year-olds at a very high level. I feel good about them."

Sophomore Carson Wireman will be Greenup County's ace. Logan said Cam Carroll, Hunter Clevenger and Cohen Underwood will contribute on the mound.

"I don't think the lights get too bright for Carson," Logan said. "It doesn't matter if it's on the football field, the basketball court or the baseball field. Carson will definitely be that guy. He'll be the one that that has to carry the load. We're trying to find some of those guys that can fill in with Carson that could make you a complete staff."

Logan Bays will handle the catching duties. Brock Kitchen will be at first base. Logan said the junior shows up ready to work and already has dirt on his jersey before the game even starts.

Elijah Hankins, Jonah Gibson, Carroll and Underwood can play multiple positions on the infield. Clevenger will play in left field. Dakota Tuel, Matthew Boggs and Bradley Adkins drew mention from their coach as players that can play a role in the team's success.

Lewis County

The Lions started the 2021 season with several young players and starters that had little varsity experience.

"I'm starting a freshman catcher," Holder said. "We have an eighth-grader in the lineup and a sophomore that plays a lot of innings for us. We have older guys that did not have any varsity experience and are just now getting their feet wet at this level. It's a huge step for them."

Andrew Collins, Adam Montgomery and Kyran Ferguson make up the current pitching rotation. Collins is a sophomore who threw some innings as an eighth-grader.

Montgomery will be at third base when he is not on the mound. Ferguson is in middle school and is gaining experience every day. Holder, a former Lions hurler, wants his pitchers to have the same mentality.

"I try to instill a mindset into them that the guy in the box is not going to beat me," Holder said. "If he does beat you, he's not going to beat you again. We're getting better at it. We still have a long way to go."

Freshman Colton Tackett has adjusted to the catcher position after playing infield.

Senior Bryson Dummit will patrol first base. Collins, Isaiah Bentley and Ferguson play second. Logan Liles brings experience and toughness to the team at shortstop.

Carter Moore is in left field. Brandon Bentley plays in center. Dylan Hardy will mainly handle right field.

Raceland

Mills calls it a program year for the Rams. The team will try to build off the success it earned two seasons ago.

"We have guys that are trying to get more experience," Mills said. "They have been with us for four years. They have an understanding of what we want and how we want it. They understand our philosophy. We just need to get them used to varsity speed.

"We had such a good year in 2019 and we had high expectations going into last year," he added. "This year, these guys are pretty resilient. I look at this as a springboard for themselves and for the program."

Mills will lean on senior leaders Jake Heighton and Kirk Pence. Both play dual roles on the field. Heighton will rotate on the mound and behind the plate. Pence is another top hurler who will play primarily at shortstop.

"Those two guys are cornerstones to what we do," Mills said. "They understand everything and they're both really good leaders for us. Jake is a candidate for Player of the Year. They both help us in many different ways and make us better offensively, defensively and on the mound."

Raceland opened the season with another 16th Region All "A" Classic championship. The Rams dropped their state sectional at Pikeville last week.

"That was different," Mills said of the region All "A" Classic. "We really couldn't fit it (another time) with everybody's schedule. It was hectic because you had to prepare and plan. Normally at this time of year, you have guys on pitch counts during the first few weeks of the season so you had to plan for guys going a little deeper than they normally would."

Mills expects a deep pitching rotation with Jake Holtzapfel and Cam Pullin joining Heighton and Pence. Andrew Floyd, Clay Coldiron and Kadin Shore will see innings as well.

Chase Thornsberry will see time catching and in left field. Michael Meade will anchor the outfield in center. Conner Hughes has been a mainstay around the middle infield for the Rams.

Mills said his players have the versatility to play multiple positions. Holtzapfel will man the hot corner at third when he is not pitching. Drew Burke, Parker Fannin, Colt Holman and Peyton Ison will help the team in a multitude of ways.

Russell

The Red Devils' upperclassmen had to stand by another 12 months to get their chance to shine. Rice said the team left a disappointing 2019 season in the past and is looking at brighter days ahead.

"A lot of these guys weren't on that squad," Rice said. "They were waiting their turn. We had a lot of seniors that year. These guys were more upset that they lost their opening bid to show us what they had. We really flushed that and we don't really even talk about how 2019 ended."

Rice doesn't see a go-to guy on the mound just yet, but the coach says he will have depth and talent on his pitching staff.

"We were expecting these guys like Brayden Hartman, Daniel Blanton and CJ Bartram to contribute last year," Rice said. "JK McKnight is a freshman. He's really popped up on the scene and he is going to get a lot of innings this year. We are really excited about the guys' ability to just throw strikes. We have the ability to catch the ball behind them. They will give us a chance to win."

Rice said this team could be one of the best defensive teams he has had during his tenure as Russell coach. RJ Rigsby will be the primary catcher for the Red Devils. Bartram in the team's Swiss army knife. He can play every position on the field.

Noah Worthington has recovered from injury and will see time on the mound.

"He will play every day," Rice said of Bartram. "He can play so many different positions. He doesn't know where he'll play every day. Sometimes I don't even know."

Eric Williams has become one of the team leaders at first base. Sophomore Cole Ward will be at second. Curtis Davis and Trent Tice will play on the left side of the infield at shortstop and third base, respectively.

Ethan Sharp is in left field and will be in the leadoff hitter. Nathan Conley plays in center and Blanton in right field. McKnight and Hartman will grab a glove and take a position in the outfield depending on who is pitching at the time.

(606) 326-2654 — msparks@dailyindependent.com

GREENUP COUNTY

Coach: Greg Logan (15th year)

2019 record: 10-22

Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals

Coach's outlook: "We want to get back to the traditions that we've set here. We want to be a force in the 63rd District, which is one of the toughest in the area. We want to get back to where we were at one time in the 16th Region and be able to compete year in and year out."

Schedule

MARCH

29-South Point (W, 16-1); 30-Fleming County (W, 10-3)

APRIL

3-Lawrence County (W, 9-0); 6-Rowan County (L, 8-3); 7-South Webster, Ohio (W, 9-1); 9-Hopkinsville (L, 8-6); 10-Huntington High (L, 6-5); 12-Huntington, High (L, 6-5); 13-Boyd County (L, 5-1); 15-Ashland (L, 7-5); 19-Russell (W, 7-3); 20-at Russell (L, 13-7); 22-at Wheelersburg; 23-at West Carter; 26-Raceland; 27-at Raceland

MAY

1-Minford, Ohio (Peoples Bank Classic); 1-Wheelersburg (Peoples Bank Classic); 3-Lewis County; 4-at Lewis County; 5-at East Carter; 7-vs. Ryle (Fayette County Invitational); 8-vs. Lafayette (Fayette County Invitational); 8-vs. Eastern (Fayette County Invitational; 10-at Fleming County; 11-at Boyd County; 12-at Ashland; 14-at Johnson Central; 15-Portsmouth; 17-at Paintsville; 18-Wheelersburg; 19-at Lawrence County; 22-at Rowan County; 22-vs. Hazard; 24-Paintsville; 25-at Lawrence County; 27-East Carter

LEWIS COUNTY

Coach: Sammy Holder (third year)

2019 record: 14-18

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals

Coach's outlook: "We are being patient. I know everybody is in the same boat. There are a lot of things to catch up on. They come to work every day and want to get better. They love to play the game. We can't make excuses. We will keep chopping wood."

Schedule

MARCH

29-at Portsmouth Notre Dame (L, 2-0); 30-at East Carter (L, 11-0)

APRIL

3-at Fairview (L, 10-1); 5-Elliott County (W, 10-0); 7-at Portsmouth Notre Dame (L, 9-8); 8-at Boyd County (L, 3-1); 12-Fleming County (W, 16-9); 15-Ripley, Ohio (W, 16-1); 17-at Rowan County (L, 15-1) (Anchor Down Classic); 17-vs. Breathitt County (L, 5-1) (at Rowan County, Anchor Down Classic); 19-Raceland (L, 13-2); 24-Ironton; 26-Russell; 27-at Russell; 29-Boyd County

MAY

3-at Greenup County; 4-Greenup County; 6-at Augusta; 7-Robertson County; 10-at West Carter; 11-Bath County; 11-Bath County; 14-at Ashland; 17-Fairview; 18-Elliott County; 24-Ashland; 25-East Carter; 26-Rowan County

RACELAND

Coach: Marty Mills (fifth year)

2019 record: 30-8

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals

Coach's outlook: "Our goals pretty much remain the same this year. We want to get guys more experience like everybody else. I think we could be very competitive with everybody in the region. Our district hasn't changed. It is still one of the strongest. Anybody can win that thing."

Schedule

MARCH

29-Elliott County (16th Region All "A" Classic) (W, 10-0); 29-Menifee County (16th Region All "A" Classic) (W, 11-1); 30-Fairview (16th Region All "A" final) (W, 22-0)

APRIL

2-Fairland (W, 14-4); 3-Morgan County (W, 14-0); 5-Menifee County (W, 13-3); 6-Boyd County (L, 2-0); 10-at Frederick Douglass (L, 2-0); 13-South Webster (W, 16-0); 15-at East Carter (L, 5-7); 16-at Pikeville (L, 3-0) (All "A" Classic state sectional); 17-at Ashland (W, 13-3); 19-at Lewis County (W, 13-2); 20-Lewis County; 22-West Carter; 26-at Greenup County; 27-Greenup County; 29-Huntington High

MAY

3-at Russell; 4-Russell; 6-Jackson, Ohio; 8-at Morgan County; 10-Fairview; 11-Coal Grove; 13-East Carter; 15-at Montgomery County; 17-at Boyd County; 18-at Fairview; 20-Bath County; 22-at Lawrence County; 22-vs. Johnson Central; 25-Mingo Central, W.Va.; 26-Mason County

RUSSELL

Coach: Tim Rice (sixth year)

2019 record: 15-17

Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals

Coach's outlook: "I like where our team is right now. We have seven seniors and all of them are going to be key contributors. I think this could be one of the best defensive teams I've ever had. We have a lot of depth on the mound. We will find out how strong that depth is really quick."

Schedule

MARCH

30-at Fairland (W, 6-3)

APRIL

2-at Ironton (W, 5-3); 3-Belfry (W, 16-7); 5-at East Carter (W, 7-1); 6-Fairview (14-4); 7-at Lawrence County (L, 3-2); 7-vs. Hopkinsville (L, 18-0); 9-Paul Laurence Dunbar (W, 7-5); 16-Martin County (W, 13-3) (Frank Bloom Tournament); 17-Johnson Central (W, 10-5) (Frank Bloom Tournament); 17-Mason County (W, 9-0) (Frank Bloom Tournament); 19-at Greenup County (L, 7-3); 20-Greenup County; 22-East Carter; 23-at Johnson Central (City Between the Lakes); 26-at Lewis County; 27-Lewis County; 29-at Spring Valley

MAY

3-Raceland; 4-at Raceland; 6-Lawrence County; 7-Knott County Central; 8-Paintsville; 10-at Ashland; 11-at Mason County; 12-at Martin County; 13-Rowan County; 14-vs. North Bullitt (at Belfry, Jim Vaugh Invitational); 15-vs. Hazard (at Belfry, Jim Vaughn Invitational); 15-vs. Paintsville (at Belfry, Jim Vaughn Invitational); 15-at Belfry (Jim Vaughn Invitational); 17-West Carter; 18-at Lawrence County; 21-Ashland; 22-at Huntington High; 24-at Johnson Central