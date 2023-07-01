63 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 63 days.

Senior offensive lineman Cooper Mays wears jersey No. 63 for the Vols.

Mays has played in 30 games, including 22 starts at center, from 2020-22 at Tennessee. He has played in 1,475 career offensive snaps, allowing four sacks.

Mays came to the Vols from Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire