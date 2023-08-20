These are the 63 Boone County football names to know in the 2023 season

Each year, plenty of high school football players make names for themselves with incredible plays leading to outstanding wins.

The 2023 season won't be any different with district championships and state title dreams living across the eight Boone County football teams. The coaches draw up the schemes, but the best players in the county. make the magic happen.

Here are the 63 names you'll hear most consistently this Boone County football season.

The 7 most talked about names in Boone County football

The list of players below was derived from conversations with head coaches, conversations with fellow players, details from summer recruitments and talks with other sources.

Brock Camp, TE, Hickman

Camp is a two-sport athlete, starring in basketball and football. This summer, had had visits to Missouri and Wisconsin. Camp is in line for a breakout junior season where his recruitment could take off if his summer is any indication.

Grayson Cutchlow, LB, Rock Bridge

Of all the players who have gotten onto college radars, Cutchlow is one of the biggest. He has eight offers and has had plenty of opposing coaches scheming to get away from him. The Tribune's reigning defensive player of the year could easily repeat.

Brady Davidson, QB, Rock Bridge

Davidson, Kaiser's cousin, is the Bruins' backup quarterback but don't let that deceive you. One11, a football recruiting service, ranked Davidson as the third-overall prospect in the 2025 class. He'll still make an impact on the field in 2023.

Austin Evans, QB, Southern Boone

The Jefferson City College baseball commit is primed for a big year. Not because he's a talented athlete, but because he has the chance to take the Eagles to the next step. His throwing ability matches the level of receivers the Eagles have, and that could spell success.

Alijah Jackman, LB, Battle

Battle has had a difficult offseason, swapping head coaches in the middle of its offseason. One constant among the Spartans is Jackman, who has the leadership to hold the ship together under first-year coach Matt Herman.

Sam Kaiser, QB, Rock Bridge

Kaiser is the best quarterback in Missouri. He's a Harvard commit that will probably see more offers come his way as he plays through the 2023 season. Expect a big year from Kaiser.

Rodney McNeil, DB, Hickman

McNeil is the leader of the Hickman defense. He's also a budding college prospect, visiting camps and earning offers this offseason. Quarterbacks will think twice before throwing to his side.

The 63 high school football names to know

The Tribune's preseason football survey polled each of the eight teams in Boone County. These were the players mentioned by their coaches in the survey.

Father Tolton Trailblazers

Jake Ryan

Cam Lee

Sam Ryan

Steven Becvar

Cayden Roark

Caleb Gooch

Centralia's sideline erupts after Jesse Shannon intercepts a Hallsville pass during the Panthers' 26-20 win over Hallsville on Sept. 2, 2022.

Centralia Panthers

Cullen Bennett

Jesse Caballero

Cayden Dunn

Beau Hatton

Rex Bryson

Wyatt Bryson

Hallsville receiver Isaac Stinson (5) high points a 44-yard reception over a Centralia defender as the crowd watches during Centralia's 26-20 win over Hallsville on Sept. 2.

Hallsville Indians

Colton Nichols

Brayden Matheney

Xavier Stinson

Isaac Stinson

Abe El-Fenaish

Tison Perrigo

Harrisburg Bulldogs

Trace Combs

Hunter Cole

Gaven Samuels

Hayven Samuels

Southern Boone Eagles

Austin Evans

Chase Morris

Kellen Ash

Weston Jennings

Brady Dapkus

Aidan Yung

Dylan Niles

Hayden Endsley

Battle Spartans

Daqual Wright

Kee'on Marshall

Chris Brown

Alijah Jackman

Devin Harris

Jayden Donnelly

Hickman Kewpies

Carter Holliday

Brock Camp

Tionne Milo

Rodney McNeil

Zach Wright

A'Sean Gaddie

Devin Brown

Ondreis Sharp

Aiden Smith

Weston Howe

Lucas Murray

Kenyon Collins

An'davantae Bussey

Rock Bridge Bruins

Sam Kaiser

Brady Davidson

Dre Seamon

Devin Holt

Grayson Cutchlow

Spencer Irvin

Elijah Morton

Cooper Myers

Stef Williams

Derrick Young

Cullen Snow

Crew Norden

Carter DeVore

Jaxon Kindle

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 63 Boone County high school football names to know for 2023 season