These are the 63 Boone County football names to know in the 2023 season
Each year, plenty of high school football players make names for themselves with incredible plays leading to outstanding wins.
The 2023 season won't be any different with district championships and state title dreams living across the eight Boone County football teams. The coaches draw up the schemes, but the best players in the county. make the magic happen.
Here are the 63 names you'll hear most consistently this Boone County football season.
The 7 most talked about names in Boone County football
The list of players below was derived from conversations with head coaches, conversations with fellow players, details from summer recruitments and talks with other sources.
Brock Camp, TE, Hickman
Camp is a two-sport athlete, starring in basketball and football. This summer, had had visits to Missouri and Wisconsin. Camp is in line for a breakout junior season where his recruitment could take off if his summer is any indication.
Grayson Cutchlow, LB, Rock Bridge
Of all the players who have gotten onto college radars, Cutchlow is one of the biggest. He has eight offers and has had plenty of opposing coaches scheming to get away from him. The Tribune's reigning defensive player of the year could easily repeat.
Brady Davidson, QB, Rock Bridge
Davidson, Kaiser's cousin, is the Bruins' backup quarterback but don't let that deceive you. One11, a football recruiting service, ranked Davidson as the third-overall prospect in the 2025 class. He'll still make an impact on the field in 2023.
Austin Evans, QB, Southern Boone
The Jefferson City College baseball commit is primed for a big year. Not because he's a talented athlete, but because he has the chance to take the Eagles to the next step. His throwing ability matches the level of receivers the Eagles have, and that could spell success.
Alijah Jackman, LB, Battle
Battle has had a difficult offseason, swapping head coaches in the middle of its offseason. One constant among the Spartans is Jackman, who has the leadership to hold the ship together under first-year coach Matt Herman.
Sam Kaiser, QB, Rock Bridge
Kaiser is the best quarterback in Missouri. He's a Harvard commit that will probably see more offers come his way as he plays through the 2023 season. Expect a big year from Kaiser.
Rodney McNeil, DB, Hickman
McNeil is the leader of the Hickman defense. He's also a budding college prospect, visiting camps and earning offers this offseason. Quarterbacks will think twice before throwing to his side.
The 63 high school football names to know
The Tribune's preseason football survey polled each of the eight teams in Boone County. These were the players mentioned by their coaches in the survey.
Father Tolton Trailblazers
Jake Ryan
Cam Lee
Sam Ryan
Steven Becvar
Cayden Roark
Caleb Gooch
Centralia Panthers
Cullen Bennett
Jesse Caballero
Cayden Dunn
Beau Hatton
Rex Bryson
Wyatt Bryson
Hallsville Indians
Colton Nichols
Brayden Matheney
Xavier Stinson
Isaac Stinson
Abe El-Fenaish
Tison Perrigo
Harrisburg Bulldogs
Trace Combs
Hunter Cole
Gaven Samuels
Hayven Samuels
Southern Boone Eagles
Austin Evans
Chase Morris
Kellen Ash
Weston Jennings
Brady Dapkus
Aidan Yung
Dylan Niles
Hayden Endsley
Battle Spartans
Daqual Wright
Kee'on Marshall
Alijah Jackman
Devin Harris
Jayden Donnelly
Hickman Kewpies
Carter Holliday
Brock Camp
Tionne Milo
Rodney McNeil
Zach Wright
A'Sean Gaddie
Ondreis Sharp
Aiden Smith
Weston Howe
Lucas Murray
Kenyon Collins
An'davantae Bussey
Rock Bridge Bruins
Sam Kaiser
Brady Davidson
Dre Seamon
Devin Holt
Grayson Cutchlow
Spencer Irvin
Elijah Morton
Cooper Myers
Stef Williams
Derrick Young
Cullen Snow
Crew Norden
Carter DeVore
Jaxon Kindle
This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 63 Boone County high school football names to know for 2023 season