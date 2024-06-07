With 62 games down, here are 62 things we know about Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Over the first two-plus months of play, the Rays have had a lot go wrong and done just enough right to break even, with a 31-31 record, and a nice, round 100 games to go.

To mark that point of their season, here are 62 things we know so far:

• To win 100 games, the Rays have to go 69-31 the rest of the way

• To win 90, 59-41

• To win 86, the lowest number that made or would have made the playoffs in a three wild-card format the last five full seasons, 55-45

• Related: They have the toughest remaining schedule in the majors

• They have been very average, spending 14 days at .500 (1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 6-6, 12-12, 13-13, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 25-25, 31-31)

• And the rest of the time close, with 30 days under (all within four games of .500) and 18 over (with a max of three), with a season long win streak of five and losses of six

• Of note: May 1 was the first time they’d been four games under .500 (14-18) since June 2018

• Also of note: Their opening day payroll of $96 million was by far the largest in franchise history

• For that, they’re on pace for their worst record since 2017

• One ongoing concern: Typically among the leaders, they rank 25th in run differential at (minus-47)

• Also of note: They are 9-16 against teams .500 or better, 22-15 against teams under .500

• Related: They may be lucky to be 31-31. Using Bill James’ Pythagorean formula based on runs scored and allowed, they project to 26-36

• Helpful but maybe not sustainable: their majors-best 22-9 record in games decided by two or fewer runs and 12-4 mark in one-run games

• Also: 17 come-from-behind wins

• Their chances to make the playoffs are 26.2% per fangraphs.com and 5.7% per baseball-reference.com

• Defense continues to be an issue, as they rank 26th in defensive runs saved at minus-20, with rightfield the only position not in the negative

• Third baseman Isaac Paredes has been their best player statistically, with a .298 average, 10 homers, 37 RBIs, an .881 OPS and 1.8 WAR (per baseball-reference.com), which is only a slight surprise

• Also good: starter Zack Littell

• Reliever Garrett Cleavinger

• Reliever Jason Adam

• New outfielder/infielder Richie Palacios

• New infielder Jose Caballero

• New starter Ryan Pepiot

• Outfielder Randy Arozarena, though looking better this past week, has been their worst, with a .169 average, eight HRs, 19 RBIs, a .604 OPS and a -0.4 WAR, which has been somewhat of a shock

• Also of note: Arozarena has one multi-hit game since March 30

• Others who have struggled, at least at times: outfielder/DH Harold Ramirez

• First baseman Yandy Diaz, though he has been warming

• Second baseman Brandon Lowe, though he also has been warming

• Reliever Chris Devenski

• Catcher Alex Jackson (who at least snapped his 0-for-30 skid)

• Starter Aaron Civale

• Since-demoted starter/bulk reliever Tyler Alexander

• 16 Rays have been on the injured list (Josh Lowe twice), including 11 pitchers (eight hurt this year)

• The Rays have stolen an American League-most 61 bases but been caught a majors-most 28 times

• Related: Caballero leads the AL with 21 steals and the majors in being caught eight times

• Also related: The Rays have made 22 other outs on the bases (not counting caught stealing, pickoffs or force plays), tied for fourth-most in the majors

• Plus: Rays pitchers have allowed 52 steals, matching the fifth-most in the majors

• Similarly, the Rays have given up the third-most homers in the majors (79) but hit the second-fewest (48)

• Related: Alexander allowed 13, second-most in the majors, Civale 11.

• Also related: The Yankees trio of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton has hit 52 homers

• Among things the Rays haven’t done yet: hit back-to-back homers.

• Among things they haven’t done much: only two players have had multi-homer games — Jose Siri and … (since-demoted) Rene Pinto

• Another they haven’t done much recently: get production from the catchers, who have a combined two extra-base hits and four RBIs since May 1

• Something else they haven’t done much recently: Ryan Pepiot’s win Tuesday was their first by a starter since May 17.

• Related: Pepiot and Cleavinger share the team lead with four wins

• Also: Eight different pitchers have at least one of their 20 saves (which match the third-most in the majors)

• Eight have at least one of their 12 blown saves (which match the fourth-most)

• Showing little has come easy, Wednesday’s win was just their 11th in which they didn’t trail at some point

• Since coming off the injured list May 11, closer Pete Fairbanks has been dominant, pitching 12 times without allowing an earned run (one unearned) and retiring 35 of 44 batters

• A hot start didn’t last for Jonny DeLuca, who is now hitting .171 and in an 0-for-25 slump

• Nor for Ben Rortvedt, down to .243 after going 5-for-his-last-47

• Diaz’s lower-than-expected production may be a matter, at least in part, of bad luck; he has hit a majors-most 47 balls at 100 mph that were outs

• Not so much for Harold Ramirez, whose hard-hit numbers are way down; 40 of his 44 hits are singles

• The Rays have done all right facing lefty starters, with an 11-5 record and six straight wins

• With their top lefty hitters out much of the first two months, they are 20-26 vs. righties

• Infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario has quietly provided the offensive boost the Rays expected, hitting .328 with a .793 OPS vs. lefties and .302/.740 overall.

• After having only five days off in their first 56 days of play, the Rays just had four off in 15. Now they play 19 of the next 20 days

• Those games come against the contending Orioles, Cubs, Braves, Twins and Mariners

• Tropicana Field has not been a home dome advantage. The Rays are 17-18 there, 14-13 on the road

• With Josh Lowe back from the IL and Colin Poche and Taylor Walls likely coming this weekend, they finally will have their full team together

• Having won three straight, five of seven and six of nine, they believe they still have time — and hope. “You’ve got to feel good about how we’ve played here as of late,” manager Kevin Cash said.

• There are 100 games left to find out.

• • •

