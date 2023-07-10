62 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 62 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 62 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 62 is currently worn by center Lucas Patrick, who will serve as a key reserve along the offensive line. But there have been some memorable players to don the number, including Mark Bortz.

With 62 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 62 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

C Lucas Patrick: 2022-present

OG Eric Kush: 2020

OG Ted Larsen: 2016-19

OG Vlad Ducasse: 2015

OT Eben Britton: 2013-14

OG Chilo Rachal: 2012

OL Johan Asiata: 2010

OL Lennie Friedman: 2005

DT Robert Newkirk: 2000-01

OG Chris Gray: 1997

OG Mark Bortz: 1983-94

OT Dan Jiggetts: 1976-82

OG Tom Forrest: 1974

LB Mike Reilly: 1964-68

OT Kline Gilbert: 1954-57

DL/OL/LB Frank Dempsey: 1952-53

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire