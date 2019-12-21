That 617 Life Podcast: Why Patrick Pass isn't worried about Tom Brady and the Patriots

The New England Patriots ride an 11-3 record into Week 15, but Tom Brady and the offense haven't done much to inspire confidence lately.

Brady comes off a performance vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in which he threw for only 128 yards and finished with a passer rating of 86.6. It marked the 42-year-old quarterback's ninth straight game with a rating below 100.

But now isn't the time to panic about Brady and the Patriots. At least, not to ex-Pats fullback Patrick Pass.

The three-time Super Bowl champion joined the crew on the latest episode of "That 617 Life Podcast" to explain why.

I look at it like this: the Pats, they cruise through the regular season just to make it to the playoffs. When they get to the playoffs, that's when you're going to see their best football. You know what I'm saying? So they cruise through the season with a 12-4 record, 13-3 record, and then once the playoffs come around they know that it's one and done. And they're not trying to go home anytime soon.

Pass does admit Brady isn't the QB he once was, but he isn't writing him off just yet.

You can definitely tell that he's not the same quarterback. That doesn't mean that he's fallen off the cliff. If you look at a lot of the games that he's playing in this year, he really don't have that much time to throw the ball. So when you get a quarterback who's worried about getting hit or getting sacked, of course his footwork is going to be a little off. He's going to throw the ball quicker than he needs to because he's worried about getting sacked.

Hear more of the group's thoughts on the Patriots and other major Boston sports stories on the latest episode of the "That 617 Life Podcast", which drops every Friday as part of the NBC Sports Boston podcast network.

