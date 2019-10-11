That 617 Life Podcast: Pats are 6-0 and a surprising discovery about the NBA

The 617 Life crew of Shanda Foster, Cerrone Battle and Leroy Irvin react to the undefeated Patriots dispatching the Giants and something surprising about the NBA and NFL.

2:50 - The crew react to the Patriots win over the New York Giants, Antonio Brown expressing his desire to return to the Patriots and they discuss Rob Gronkowski's much talked about on-air debut as an NFL analyst

10:48 - Cold Cuts and Hot Takes: Cerrone goes off about the strength of the Patriots schedule and how fans waited until they were 6-0 to start pointing out how easy the schedule has been.

19:48 - Leroy and Cerrone reveal the surprising truth they discovered about the NBA and the NFL

34:03 - Shanda Sounds Off: Shonda covers several topics including the XFL, Ewa Brodnicka's crazy weigh in and what you missed from the Lakers/Nets China game

42:15 - Playa's Call - Cerrone, Shanda and Leroy each give their weekly shoutouts.

