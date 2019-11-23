Shanda, Leroy and Cerrone bring you the hottest topics in Boston Sports right now. If you were Kraft, would you take Antonio Brown back? Let's be honest about who America's team REALLY is. Is the rest of the world getting a glimpse of the Celtics' true potential?

3:00 - If you were in Robert Kraft's shoes, would you take back Antonio Brown?

9:30 - Cerrone brings you his ‘Cold cuts and hot takes' where he breaks down who really is America's team. Is it the Patriots or the Cowboys?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

20:00 - Shanda sounds off: Bill Russell finally accepts Basketball Hall of Fame ring

24:00 - Reacting to Terrell Owens confronting Stephen A. Smith over Colin Kaepernick

28:00 - Did this Celtics West Coast trip prove to the doubters that the Celtics are legit?

32:00 - Players Call, we give a shout out to people who deserve some love.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE:

AND ON SPOTIFY:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

That 617 Life Podcast: Are the Patriots or the Cowboys America's team? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston