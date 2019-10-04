That 617 Life Podcast: The NFL's popularity and athletes dealing with their mental health

Can the NBA take over from the NFL as the No. 1 pro sports league? Why trade Mookie? Plus, looking ahead to the Super Bowl halftime show, Marcus Smart and the grieving process and more.

1:20 - We're four weeks into the NFL season, but how exciting has it really been? The guys discuss if the NFL product is losing its entertaining factor and whether or not the NBA can take over as the No. 1 professional sports league

7:15 - Cold Cuts and Hot Takes: Cerrone goes off about everyone being so on board with the Red Sox possibly trading Mookie Betts. Is he the second-best athlete in Boston after Tom Brady?

15:20 - Shanda Sounds Off: Shonda covers several topics, including Darren Rovell's comments on the NCAA payment laws, a Percy Harvin interview that had Golden Tate responding on social media and Uncle Luke's comments on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

23:36 - The trio discusses Marcus Smart's comments about dealing with the grief of losing his mother last year. Are athletes giving themselves enough time to grieve and deal with their mental health or are they under too much pressure to return to the game?

31:38 - Playa's Call - Cerrone, Shanda and Leroy each give their weekly shoutouts.

