In this week's episode of "That 617 Life" with Leroy Irvin, Shanda Foster and Cerrone Battle, lots of talk on Gronk partnering with CBD's, Bronny James, Kanter high on Kemba, and Carli Lloyd seriously trying out for the NFL.

Off the top, Leroy has had quite a week, including getting a tooth pulled and thinking he was Kerry Washington on Friday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

4:00 - Rob Gronkowski announced he has partnered with a CBD medical company. Shanda has some very personal experiences with CBD and it's place in sports.

13:05 - In Cerrone's "Cold Cuts, Hot Takes", Bronny James, Zaire Wade and other children of superstars are all over IG in their teens, and he is not a fan.

23:00 - Shanda 'Sounds Off' on Naomi Osaka, Ciara becoming a pro sports owner, and Demarcus Cousins legal issues.

32:24 - The crew talks about Enes Kanter's comments on the Celtics chemistry last year with Kyrie and how he'd much rather have Kemba Walker.

43:24 - Also, some great debate on whether US Women's National team star Carli Lloyd deserves a chance at an NFL kicker job.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE:

'That 617 Life' Podcast: Gronk on CBD, Kanter choosing Kemba over Kyrie, and Carli Lloyd...NFL kicker? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston