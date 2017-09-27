61-yard field goal gets Jake Elliott player of the week award

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott booted a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants on Sunday, and he’s being recognized for it.

Elliott has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

It’s not often that a kicker has both a game-tying field goal and a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter, but Elliott did it: He hit a 46-yard field goal with 51 seconds left to tie the score 24-24. The Eagles’ defense then made the Giants go three-and-out and only take 32 seconds off the clock in the process, and that got the Eagles the ball back with just enough time to reach the 43-yard line, the outer edge of Elliott’s range.

There’s no cash prize attached to winning an NFL player of the week award, so Elliott will have to satisfy himself with Carson Wentz‘s game check.