61 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 61 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 61 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 61 has only ever been worn by four players, most notably Hall of Famer Bill George, credited as the first true middle linebacker. His number was retired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 61 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 61 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

OG Glen Holloway: 1970-73

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OL Don Croftcheck: 1967

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bill George: 1954-65

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

OG Dick Barwegen: 1952

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire