60th Annual Mount Pleasant Rodeo bucks into East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – It’s time to get back in the saddle because the 60th Annual Mount Pleasant Rodeo is coming this week.

“Come on down to the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Grounds for a rip-roaring good time at the PRCA ProRodeo! Get ready to witness some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in action as they compete in thrilling events like bull riding, barrel racing, and more. It’s guaranteed to be a night full of excitement, adrenaline, and maybe a little bit of cowboy magic. So grab your boots, put on your hat, and join us for a wild ride at the Mount Pleasant PRCA ProRodeo!” Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association

The event will feature NFR Soundman Benje Bendele, rodeo clown JJ Harrison and after rodeo entertainment from singer/songwriter April Smith.

This year’s rodeo will also have an expanded vendor area, “Fan Zone”, improved electricity, lighting and upgraded bathroom facilities.

The event starts on Tuesday, May 28 and runs till Saturday, June 1. To buy tickets or learn more visit the Month Pleasant Rodeo Association online.

