The 60 best remaining players for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft

Through two days of the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals have made seven selections. They selected two players in the first round, one in the second and four in the third, adding a receiver, a defensive lineman, two cornerbacks, a running back, a guard and a tight end.

They have five selections on Day 3. at least one in every round of the remaining four.

They still have not added an edge defender, perhaps their greatest perceived need. Will they address it on Day 3?

Below are the top 60 players remaining into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire