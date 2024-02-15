6 Yankees prospects make FanGraphs’ Top 101 list for 2024, including Spencer Jones and Austin Wells

The Yankees farm system continues to be praised by various publications, with FanGraphs being the latest one.

FanGraphs released its annual Top 101 prospects list and six Yankees made the cut. While the order of the names may come as a surprise, there’s no denying the Yanks are flush with young talent.

Here’s how they ranked:

OF Spencer Jones ( 15)

C A ustin Wells (47)

OF Jasson Dominguez (53)

INF Roderick Arias (70)

RHP Chase Hampton (82)

RHP Will Warren (99)

The biggest takeaway is where Dominguez landed. Many publications feel the outfielder has a higher ceiling than, say, Wells, but FanGraphs has the Dominican native arriving in 2025, despite being a September call-up last season.

FanGraphs is aware the Yankees expect Dominguez to return from rehab, following Tommy John surgery, in the summer of 2024, but perhaps they don’t see him playing for the major league club this year with a Yankees outfield that’s filled by Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.



New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With his elbow injury, it’s likely that if Dominguez does return to the Yankees this season that he’ll be a DH. But with Giancarlo Stanton on the roster, is that a viable option? There are still a lot of questions, but it seems FanGraphs is projecting Dominguez to spend 2024 in the minors.

As for the prospects who they project to arrive in 2024, that includes Wells -- who manager Aaron Boone said recently has put himself in a “good position” for a roster spot out of camp -- and pitchers Warren and Hampton.

Here’s how the Yankees prospects fared on other lists this offseason:

The Athletic’s Top 100

Dominguez: No. 21

Everson Pereira: No 63

Arias: No. 98

ESPN’s Top 100

Dominguez: No 21

Jones: No. 56

Arias: No. 60

Warren: No. 69

Hampton: No. 81

Wells: No. 82

MLB Pipeline Top 100

Dominguez: No. 41

Jones: No. 84

Arias: No 86

Hampton: No. 92

Baseball Prospectus Top 101

Jones: No. 33

Dominguez: No. 39

Hampton: No. 56

Baseball America Top 100