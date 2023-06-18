6 Winners from the Detroit Lions OTAs and minicamp

We won’t see the Detroit Lions on the field again until late July. The OTA workouts and mandatory minicamp of the last two weeks were our last glimpse at the team heading into the heart of the offseason.

Several Lions players impressed during the practice sessions that were open to the media. I sifted through my notes to identify the six who did the most to help their status with the team.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Barnes is a player who needs to take a step forward in his third season. So far, so good for the off-ball linebacker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Barnes played exclusively with the first-team defense throughout minicamp. While tackling — one of the most important facets of playing LB — wasn’t permitted, it was encouraging to see Barnes consistently be in position to deliver a lick. His pre-snap recognition and confidence in his reads have come a very long way, quite noticeably. The coverage drops and ability to communicate with fellow defenders are things we have not seen nearly often enough from Barnes in his first two seasons. We saw them in droves in June.

[lawrence-related id=92634]

The Lions drafted Jack Campbell at No. 18 overall with the implicit notion of replacing Barnes. It’s great to see Barnes put up a serious fight. At worst, he’s going to provide experienced, quality depth at a position where the Lions haven’t had that in decades.

Starling Thomas

Thomas quickly emerged as the easy answer to the common question, “Which undrafted rookie has the best chance to make the team?”

Advertisement

The cornerback from UAB sure looks like the fastest player on the defense. He ran hip-to-hip with Jameson Williams on a post route and had enough gas in the tank to make a play on the ball. That was the first day.

[lawrence-related id=91291]

The speed and length are consistently on display. If Thomas can more effectively jam at the line and recover when he doesn’t win that battle, he’s got a place on the 53-man roster despite his injury history (he’s torn hi left ACL twice) and advanced age (he turns 24 as a rookie). I came away from every single practice with the phrase “49 can play” in my notes.

Badgley wasn’t active during the offseason workouts. Yet he wound up being a big winner by doing nothing.

Advertisement

That’s because his two competitors for the Lions’ kicking job failed to do anything to viably threaten Badgley’s status. John Parker Romo had a couple of really nice long kicks and showed off the Matt Prater-esque leg strength many fans clamor for, but the XFL refugee lacks reliable accuracy and consistency. Riley Patterson quickly reminded everyone in Allen Park why he lost the kicking competition last offseason; his weaker leg and propensity to nearly hit one upright or the crossbar on just about every kick were on full display in every practice.

Badgley will have to prove himself in training camp, no doubt about it. But he’s got the early leg up after his competition faltered in June.

Sam LaPorta

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta makes a catch during minicamp at in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Highly drafted tight ends face a different level of scrutiny in Detroit. History dictates as much, no matter how unfair that might be for LaPorta.

Advertisement

We haven’t had an opportunity to see him block just yet, but as a receiver, LaPorta showed quite a bit more polish and diversity of skills in the passing game than predecessors Eric Ebron or T.J. Hockenson did at the same point. He’s really fast off the line and catches everything near him. Those boxes are unquestionably checked.

Everything the Lions asked, or more correctly were allowed to ask, of LaPorta, the second-rounder did very, very well.

Cam Sutton

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire