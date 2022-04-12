These 6 wide receivers were drafted before Cooper Kupp in 2017

Cooper Kupp didn’t come into the NFL as a top draft pick. He wasn’t even the first pick by the Rams in the 2017 draft; that title goes to Gerald Everett, who was selected at No. 44 overall in the second round.

There were 68 players selected ahead of Kupp, with six of them being wide receivers. It wasn’t until No. 69 overall that Kupp came off the board to the Rams, quickly becoming a fan favorite out of Eastern Washington.

After a historic 2021 season, there’s very little doubt about who the best receiver from the 2017 draft class is. Kupp leads all players from that draft with 433 career catches, 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns, winning Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Below are the six receivers drafted ahead of Kupp in 2017.

Corey Davis: No. 5 overall (Titans)

Career stats: 241 catches, 3,343 yards, 15 touchdowns

Mike Williams: No. 7 overall (Chargers)

Career stats: 227 catches, 3,662 yards, 26 touchdowns

John Ross: No. 9 overall (Bengals)

Career stats: 62 catches, 957 yards, 11 touchdowns

Zay Jones: No. 37 overall (Bills)

Career stats: 171 catches, 1,884 yards, 11 touchdowns

Curtis Samuel: No. 40 overall (Panthers)

Career stats: 191 catches, 2,114 yards, 14 touchdowns

JuJu Smith-Schuster: No. 62 overall (Steelers)

Career stats: 323 catches, 3,855 yards, 26 touchdowns

