6 Washington players the Chargers must game plan for in Week 1

The Chargers are set to visit the Washington Football Team for the 2021 regular season-opener.

Despite finishing 7-9 in 2020, Football Team was still crowned NFC East champions and they’re equipped to make a run at another division title.

With that, there are a few notable players that Los Angeles will really have to make sure they’re game planned for in order to have success this Sunday.

Here are six players on Washington that the Bolts should hone in on.

EDGE Chase Young & Montez Sweat

Rashawn Slater and Bryan Bulaga will have their work cut out for them against a dynamic duo off the edges. During the 2020 season, Young tallied 32 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles en route to being named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Slater, however, is no stranger to Young, as the rookie tackle held his own when Northwestern played Ohio State during the 2019 season, which was the game that solidified him as a first rounder. Sweat, on the other hand, was just as dominant as his fellow teammate - leading the team in batted passes, hurries, hits and sacks last season. Looking to break the combined single-season sack record, Young and Sweat must be held at bay or else quarterback Justin Herbert could be in for a long day.

WR Terry McLaurin

Michael Davis is the No. 1 cornerback heading into the season, and he will have the opportunity to live up to his label in the first game. Catching passes from seven different quarterbacks, including Colt McCoy, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin still managed to be productive - eclipsing over 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. McLaurin should benefit from the additions of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best signal-caller he has had since entering the league, and wide receivers Curtis Samuel and rookie Dyami Brown, who will help levitate some of the attention.

IDL Daron Payne & Jonathan Allen

While Young and Sweat are menaces from the outside, the strength of this team lies along the interior of defensive line, with Payne and Allen being the heart and soul of the group. Even after the additions of center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, Payne and Allen won't be easy tasks as they have proven themselves more than capable of terrorizing opposing backfields. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen won at the line of scrimmage 17% of the time last season. Payne, on the other hand, only had three sacks but created consistent pressure and was clog in the run game.

RB Antonio Gibson

Coming out of college as a Swiss Army knife, Gibson established himself as a complete back in his rookie season - finishing with 826 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 184 attempts. In addition, he provided value in the passing game, totaling 36 catches for 247 yards. Even though the middle of the Chargers defense is likely to be improved under head coach Brandon Staley, Gibson should still provide a tough matchup for linebackers Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White to begin the season.

