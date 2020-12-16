6 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 15

The final weeks of the fantasy football season are full of playoff stress, and setting your lineup with the best players is vital to your team’s success.

It can be tough to switch out players in your starting lineup for those on the waiver wire, but sometimes a move is necessary. Here are six waiver-wire targets for Week 15 of fantasy football:

RB Lynn Bowden, Miami Dolphins

0.6% rostered (ESPN) Miami’s revolving door of running backs continued on Sunday with Bowden handling a heavy workload. He finished with only two yards on the ground, but racked up seven catches for 82 yards. Needless to say, his pass-catching ability is what the Dolphins look to as they try to fight for a playoff spot.

TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

3.8% roster (ESPN) With the injury to Kyle Rudolph, Smith could see increased action through the last three weeks of the season. He had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay on Sunday. As the Vikings try to salvage their season, keep an eye out for Smith to have some value at the tight end position.

WR Chad Hansen, Houston Texans

2.8% rostered (ESPN) With the Texans’ very thin wide receiving corps, Hansen has been thrown into the spotlight. In the last two weeks, he has 12 catches for 151 yards and could have a good game as Houston travels to Indianapolis this week. He and Keke Coutee should see a majority of the targets down the stretch.

WR Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

11.5% rostered (ESPN) The rookie receiver has been impressive on an unimpressive Jaguars team. He had six catches for 49 yards last week against Tennessee, lining up all over the field. With the return of Gardner Minshew this week, Shenault should be a solid flex option.

WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns

5.5% rostered (ESPN) With a big Monday night performance against Baltimore, Higgins has assumed the role of the No. 2 receiver for the Browns. He had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against a very talented Baltimore secondary. As long as Baker Mayfield continues to play well, Higgins is a must-add.

QB Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

8.2% rostered (ESPN)

Minshew’s return from a thumb injury provides some life to the Jaguars who haven’t won a game since Week 1 against the Colts. His accuracy is his best quality and with talented receivers, Minshew could be in for a big collection of games through the last three games. If you’re plagued with quarterback injuries, Gardner is not a bad option on the waiver wire.