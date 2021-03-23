#6 USC Dominates #3 Kansas On Way To Sweet 16
Krysten Peek recaps USC's dominant performance against Kansas to gain a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.
JayhawkSlant.com offers insight on the Kansas side of USC's second-round NCAA tournament matchup.
No. 6-seeded USC shot the ball better than it has all season from the perimeter, got production from up and down its rotation, jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead on No. 3 Kansas and only made it even more of a blowout in the second half while closing out an 85-51 win Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, Ind. For the first time since 2007, the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16. More to the point, it's only the third time this program has advanced past the second round of the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (and now 68 teams), including an Elite Eight appearance in 2001.
