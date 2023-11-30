Here are 6 unsung heroes playing key roles during Shelby football's playoff run

Win or lose, Shelby football players had no plan to mill around following their Sept.1 matchup with rival Crest. In the wake of a 53-38 loss to the Chargers dropping the Golden Lions to 0-3 on the season, the decision to retreat into their locker room in the game’s aftermath was made all the easier.

At the time considered one of his team’s darkest moments of the 2023 high school football campaign, Shelby coach Mike Wilbanks assured better days were ahead for those “trusting the process.”

“We go into the locker room and players are sad because we didn’t beat Crest, our biggest rival,” Wilbanks said. “But all I asked of them was to trust the process. I said, ‘Guys, we’re going to be a good football team. You might not see it, and we’re not there yet but keep plugging away and good things will start to happen.'

“Play for your family, play for your community and most importantly, play for each other.”

Shelby has not lost since, riding an 11-game winning streak into Friday’s NCHSAA 2A West final at Reidsville. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

“Statistically, we were in each of the three games we lost; the Kings Mountain game, the A.C. Reynolds game and even the Crest game,” Wilbanks said. “Yards, third-down conversion and turnover margin, we were not faring terribly at all. We were just shooting ourselves in the foot at the wrong time.

“But this is a testament to our team, particularly our seniors and their ability to galvanize this group. It's filtered to our underclassmen, who feel like they have something to prove.”

While the Golden Lions have no shortage of starpower, particularly on the offensive side of the ball in sophomore quarterback Lan Farmer, 1,000-yard rusher Tristan Tate as well as wideout and NC Central recruit Izay Bridges, Wilbanks said this run isn’t possible without contributions from their unsung heroes as well.

“These guys just come to work, do what they are asked,” the Shelby coach said. “I challenged many of these guys, as they heard whispers from people saying this and that, that they aren’t any good because of their 0-3 start. We reminded them those people weren’t here in January when we were lifting or during this heat of summer running. They’ve put in the work, and they’ve shown what they are capable of.”

Here are six of Shelby’s unsung heroes who have helped it move to within a game of playing for a state championship.

Eli Falls

Jr. | Wide receiver

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver has 33 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns this season. “He’s a guy with the ability to make tough catches; he’s been big for us on third down this season,” Wilbanks said.

Jah’Keevi Garnett

Sr. | Linebacker

Garnett has 93 tackles this fall, 21 of them in opponents’ backfield. He is credited with 3.5 sacks, in addition to a forced fumble and fumble recovery. “He’s a big outside linebacker type, one with an ability to make plays for us in space,” Wilbanks added.

Drew Hollifield

Sr. | Athlete

A Swiss Army knife” of sorts, Hollifield has taken on several roles this fall for the Golden Lions. Utilized as a linebacker on defense, he has 25 tackles (six for a loss) this fall. Hollifield also has 138 rushing yards and six touchdowns, along with 16 receptions for 178 yards and two more TDs. “We can use him in short yardage, he catches balls, plays defense and special teams,” Wilbanks said. “He’s an absolute player for us, and a valuable part of our team.”

Jason McNeilly

Sr. | Defensive end/linebacker

McNeilly leads the Golden Lions with 8.5 sacks, in addition to 64 tackles (21 for a loss). “He just seems to make big plays when we need them. He had a big tackle for a loss last week against Forest Hills that was huge for us,” the Shelby coach said.

Nick Norris

Jr. | Linebacker

During weekly film sessions, Wilbanks admits Norris’ activity is particularly noteworthy. “I know every Sunday we (chart tackles) and he always has a bunch,” the Shelby coach said. Norris leads the Golden Lions with 119 tackles (10 for a loss), along with three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He’s also been utilized in the Shelby backfield, rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Justyn Ross

Jr. | Offensive and defensive lineman

An unknown commodity to most, the 6-foot, 230-pound lineman has been key in helping the Golden Lion offense average 48.5 points per game this fall. He’s also utilized on the defensive side of the ball, where he has 29 tackles (11 for a loss), 5.5 sacks and a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: NCHSAA football: 6 unsung heroes aiding Shelby football's playoff run