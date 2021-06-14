6 underrated Colts entering 2021 season

Being a midwest team in a relatively small market, the Indianapolis Colts will always have players flying under the radar when it comes to national media attention.

Some players like Kenny Moore and Grover Stewart are finally getting their due with the media, but there are still some players on the roster who may not be getting as much love as they deserve.

Whether they are truly flying under the radar or simply need some more love, here are five Colts who are underrated entering the 2021 season:

WR Zach Pascal

Perennially one of the most underrated players in the league, Pascal has truly blossomed into a depth piece in the wide receiver room for the Colts. Though he may not be an alpha when it comes to taking over a room, Pascal makes an impact each and every week. Over the last two seasons, only T.Y. Hilton has as many receiving touchdowns (10) as Pascal on the Colts' roster. Pascal also led the offense in yards per reception (14.3) during the 2020 season among players with at least 20 receptions. Pascal is also one of the toughest players on the roster. He loves doing the dirty work when it comes to blocking and even lays the occasional chip with authority. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1338574989767880704 Andrew Thomison of Stampede Blue also had a nice breakdown about why Pascal is one of the more underrated players on the team.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

One of my favorite players to watch, Alie-Cox showed that he may be coming into his own during the 2020 season. A former basketball standout for VCU, Alie-Cox is still learning the tight end position. After all, he signed with the Colts just back in 2018. https://twitter.com/KevinHickey11/status/1310733392263229441 While he may be considered a baby when it comes to his football life Alie-Cox is a player that can make a big impact for the Colts if he continues his development as a receiver. He's already one of the league's best blockers at the position and in 2020, he flashed some potential to be a threat in the passing game. Among tight ends with at least 30 targets, Alie-Cox ranked fourth in PFF's yards per route run (2.07), a metric that shows how efficient a player is when he gets an opportunity. He trailed only George Kittle (2.84), Travis Kelce (2.49) and Darren Waller (2.28). Not bad company to be in. Even with Jack Doyle still around, Alie-Cox has a chance to carve out a solid role in the passing game if he continues his development.

G Chris Reed

This free-agent signing doesn't get enough love. The Colts needed to add some viable depth to the offensive line this offseason and while much of the attention was rightfully focused on the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, the signing of Reed will have a major impact. This isn't because Reed will come in and take one of the starting guard spots. No, it's because Reed finally gives the Colts viable depth along the interior, something they haven't truly had in a few years. I'll buy into the potential of Danny Pinter, but he hasn't done it yet. Reed has, and he's been a strong asset for teams in the NFL. A powerful mover in the run game, Reed will provide strong veteran depth at the guard spots. He's a solid pass protector as well allowing 19 pressures and one sack on 562 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

S Khari Willis

Most Colts fans know who Willis is. He has been a starting safety in the secondary since the early part of his rookie season in 2019. Even with the production and impact he's made during the first two seasons of his career, he's still flying under the radar. Willis is equal parts a two-deep safety and robber safety. He can work in coverage in the deep parts of the field or come down into the box to help against the run and the underneath routes. In fact, he was one of the best run-defending safeties in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Willis had 19 run stops, which was tied for the fourth-most among all safeties in 2020. His 6.2% run-stop percentage was third-highest among safeties with at least 300 run-defending snaps played. The Colts have a strong starting tandem with Willis and Julian Blackmon, but the former is one of the integral pieces of the defense.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Whether Rodgers will carve out a role on the defensive side remains to be seen, but we may be looking at one of the league's best return men in a relatively soon manner. Rodgers made a massive impact for the Colts on special teams during his rookie season in 2020, taking over as the kick return man. Teams will be wary of kicking his way from now on after he earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team thanks to his return abilities. He took one kick back for a touchdown while his 28.8 yards per kick return was the third-highest average in the league behind only Andre Roberts (30.0) and Cordarrelle Patterson (29.1). Maybe he carves out a role in the cornerback room in Year 2, but all Rodgers needs to continue doing is making an impact like this on special teams.

S George Odum

Another player who doesn't get much work on defense but certainly makes an impact on special teams, Odum may be one of the best—if not the best—special teams player in the league. He was so strong in that regard during the 2020 season that he was named to the All-Pro First-Team by the Associated Press, which is an extremely high honor. Odum led the league in special teams stops (20) and was second on the team in snaps played on special teams (77.1%) behind only captain Zaire Franklin (80.3%). It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Odum and his work on defense, but the man is extremely underrated due to his work on special teams.

