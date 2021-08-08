6 ultra-modern homes

Oklahoma City

This 2013 steel-clad three-bedroom house features smart-home details and a butterfly roof. Inside are polished concrete floors; a steel stairway; a transparent-wall wine rack between kitchen and living room; and main bedroom with fireplace, terrace, walk-in closet with washer and dryer, and bathroom with oversize shower, dual sinks, and soaking tub.

The landscaped lot includes a summer kitchen and a pool and spa with waterfall edge. $799,000. Jenna Harper, Sage Sotheby's International Realty, (405) 465-6566.

Kamas, Utah

The homes in the sustainably designed mountain community of Benloch Ranch are built to order off-site. This three-bedroom Icon house has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and customizable details including gable or wedge roof, kitchen appliances, painting finishes, carpet options, and bathroom tiles.

Benloch Ranch is near Park City, with easy access to 10 ski resorts, 15 golf courses, hiking and mountain-bike trails, two rivers, and a state park. Icon-model houses start at $1,349,000. Engel & Völkers, (435) 291-1700.

Sag Harbor, New York

This 2019 four-bedroom home was designed by The Up Studio. Details include floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a custom wood staircase, pocket doors, an Italian Boffi kitchen, a primary bedroom with terrazzo bathroom, and a roof deck with bay views.

The fenced lot in a historic Hamptons whaling village is lined with greenery and features a pool set in a stone patio in the lawn and a garden bed of specimen grasses. $4,500,000. Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman, (631) 537-5900.

Miami

Architect Ramon Pacheco designed this solar-powered three-bedroom smart home. The house has floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete ceilings, porcelain and hardwood floors, a German-designed kitchen, and a primary suite with tray ceiling and spa bathroom.

The lot is landscaped with mature trees, palms, and foliage, and includes a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor shower, a covered summer kitchen and living area, and a carport. $3,990,000. Josie Wang, Brown Harris Stevens Miami, (305) 666-9759.

Dorset, Vermont

Ultra-dense foam insulation and a HEPA air filtration system give this 2018 three-bedroom home efficient climate control through every season. The open-plan house has cedar walls, white-oak floors, black-walnut cabinetry in the custom chef's kitchen, and glass walls with mountain views in the bedrooms and 25-foot-high great room.

The 4.9-acre property at the foot of Green Peak features mature trees, an extensive lawn, and a garage for multiple cars. $3,275,000. Chrissy Carroccio, TPW Real Estate, (802) 342-2704.

Green Magic Homes

These earth-sheltered houses are designed to take advantage of passive solar gain and use soil for sound- and weather-proofing. Made with cutting-edge polymeric compounds using aerospace technology, they have high ceilings, tall windows, and curved walls that circulate air and stabilize temperature, and can be planted with different vegetations to fit multiple environments.

From $202,000; buyer responsible for build-out. Green Magic Homes, (866) 298-8883.

