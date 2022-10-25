6 trade targets for the Saints ahead of the NFL deadline

We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).

The point is the Saints were always active at the trade deadline under Sean Payton. Will that be the case with Dennis Allen calling the shots? Personally, I don’t think the Saints should be making many moves right now. Certainly not in the name of sending out future draft picks after they already depleted their resources. They aren’t one or two players away from fixing their biggest problems and kicking off a win streak. But if the right opportunity is there to improve the team at a reasonable expense, go for it.

If you’re curious, here are the draft picks available to New Orleans:

2023: Rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 5 (via Philadelphia Eagles), 7

2024: Rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 6 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

2025: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

The Houston Texans own New Orleans’ 2023 sixth round pick (for cornerback Bradley Roby) and their 2024 seventh rounder (for running back Mark Ingram II), while the Eagles control the Saints’ 2023 first round choice and 2024 second rounder (after their 2022 trade to get an extra first-round pick), with Philly also getting a 2025 fifth rounder (as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade). There’s some moving parts involved, but the Saints do have enough draft capital to make another move or two (and enough salary cap space, too). Again, it isn’t what I would do, but the Saints can take action at the trade deadline if they’re determined enough.

It just won’t be a big move. Remember, the goal isn’t to fully right the ship with one bold move. You just want to plug holes where you can and stop the leaking. With that in mind, here are six players the Saints should call about:

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers

Mark Ingram II hasn’t been a consistent source of positive plays, and it’s tough to like the depth chart behind him and Alvin Kamara: Dwayne Washington is on the 53-man roster with Jordan Howard and Jake Funk inactive on the practice squad. If the Rams are looking to trade him (and head coach Sean McVay has all but said they are), they might accept something similar to the recent James Robinson deal – a conditional sixth rounder that could upgrade to a fifth-round pick. That’s affordable for the Saints, who could use a boost to their running game. Akers hasn’t been the same player since his Achilles injury but he hasn’t enjoyed quality blocking, either.

Las Vegas Raiders S Johnathan Abram

Abram isn’t very effective in coverage, but he can tackle, and he might be an upgrade over Justin Evans. Pro Football Reference has Abram with just two missed tackles in six games, compared to four misses in seven games for Evans. As is the case with most of these players, Abram isn’t going to fix everything, but he could help the Saints in at least one area where they’re struggling. He’ll be a free agent in the spring so if he doesn’t work out, the Saints might get back the pick traded for him as a compensatory selection in 2024. He could probably be acquired for a conditional pick in the sixth or seventh round. If the change of scenery does him well, maybe he helps New Orleans get younger at safety after signing Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu to three-year deals.

Seattle Seahawks CB Sidney Jones IV

Jones hasn’t done much in the NFL (his 728 snaps last year were a career-high) but he does bring the size and length the Saints covet at the position, and he’s expendable in Seattle after they hit big on Tariq Woolen in this year’s draft. New Orleans lauded their depth in the secondary to start the season but it’s been eroded by injuries: Marshon Lattimore has missed time with an abdomen issue, Bradley Roby just suffered an ankle injury, and part-time safety P.J. Williams is on injured reserve with a quadriceps problem. Chris Harris Jr. has been called up from the practice squad three times. Jones is a younger (but still experienced) option who might make more of the opportunity behind Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor. It only cost the Seahawks a sixth rounder to acquire Jones from the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, so that’s probably close to what they’d be seeking in return.

Los Angeles Chargers DL Jerry Tillery

Tillery has found some success as a pass rusher in the NFL, and he fits what the Saints like in their defensive linemen as a rare athlete for his size (notching an impressive 9.72 Relative Athletic Score at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with 34-inch arms). They’ve gotten nothing out of their pass rush rotation behind Cameron Jordan (4 sacks) and Marcus Davenport (20 pressures per Pro Football Focus). Tillery will be a free agent in the spring after L.A. declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he’s worth kicking the tires on. I’d rather see if the Chargers bite on a fifth rounder and give Tillery snaps that are going to unproductive players like Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner. Maybe the Saints can get more out of him.

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle

The Saints might be without Adam Trautman for a bit while he recovers from an ankle injury, and Boyle is a better option as a blocking tight end than Juwan Johnson or Nick Vannett. He’s impressed in a variety of blocking assignments for the Ravens offense over the years and could help pave the way for New Orleans; Baltimore has just invested so many resources at the position to a point where Boyle is a luxury. If Trautman is going to be out for a while, Boyle is worth at least checking in on, and he could likely be moved for minimal compensation (maybe in a player-for-player trade, like the Saints once used to acquire blocking tight end Michael Hoomanawanui).

Dallas Cowboys DE Tarell Basham

There was some interest from the Saints when Basham entered the 2017 draft out of Ohio, but he was picked ahead of them and they ended up settling for Trey Hendrickson instead. But he could help them out after healing up from a thigh injury early this season. The Saints pass rush is so ineffectual that they can’t rule out any options. Basham likely won’t dress on game days for Dallas right now, barring injuries to players ahead of him, so he could be a nice pickup at a reasonable price. Maybe the Cowboys would accept a conditional seventh rounder in 2024 for a player they aren’t going to be seeing much of in their loaded pass-rush rotation. It’s at least worth asking about.

