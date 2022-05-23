The 6 toughest quarterbacks Dolphins will face in 2022

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot to keep their defensive unit together from the 2021 season.

That group held opponents to 21.9 points per game (15th in the NFL) and 337.5 yards per game (16th).

Miami had nearly all of their linebackers and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah hitting the free agent market this offseason, yet they retained almost all of them. They even gave cornerback Xavien Howard a new contract to make sure he was donning aqua and orange again this season.

All of that was done to give this team the best chance to be successful, and, with the six quarterbacks on the schedule, they’ll need to be at their best if they want to win these battles.

Lamar Jackson - Week 2

Jackson had arguably his worst season as a pro in 2021 on his way to a second Pro Bowl, recording 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 64.4% of his passes. However, his numbers were impacted due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final four weeks of the season.

Heading into 2022 with a questionable group of weapons aside from tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson will have a lot of work to do if he wants to keep his name in MVP conversations. However, his running threat still makes him extremely dangerous for any team he plays.

Josh Allen - Weeks 3 and 15

Allen might be the best dual-threat quarterback right now. His rocket arm and strong running ability strikes fear in the hearts of defensive coordinators whenever they seem on the opposing sideline.

In eight career games against the Dolphins, Allen has just one loss. He’s thrown for 1,980 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. On top of that, he’s rushed 48 times for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

Most of his weapons are returning from 2021, with Jamison Crowder sliding in for Cole Beasley in the slot and rookie running back James Cook, who the Dolphins met with before the draft, sliding in as well.

Joe Burrow - Week 4

Burrow missed his first opportunity to play against the Dolphins in 2020 due to his torn ACL, but now he gets a chance to show the franchise what they missed out on by winning too many games in 2019.

The former top pick’s poise and confidence shine whenever he takes the field, as he’s brought the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Add in his impressive group of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Burrow should make Josh Boyer nervous.

Deshaun Watson - Week 10

After months of deliberation, Watson was finally traded from Houston and has found a new home in Cleveland. It’s unclear if there will be any punishment for the league, but if he’s allowed to play, he’s obviously their starter after receiving a huge guaranteed contract this offseason.

We haven’t seen Watson play football in a year now, but the last time he stepped on the gridiron he led the league in passing yards with 4,823. He also completed a career-high 70.2% of his passes and recorded 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions on his way to a third straight Pro Bowl appearance.

If the 26-year-old can play like he once did, the Browns are immediate Super Bowl contenders.

Justin Herbert - Week 14

Dolphins fans are going to act totally normal for this matchup, as they’ll get to see the quarterback that Miami opted not to choose in 2020 when they selected Tua Tagovailoa.

Herbert has been awesome in his first two seasons in the NFL, recording 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns and 25 interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating.

He’s not as mobile as Allen is, but he can still break containment and extend plays with his legs before displaying the cannon attached to his right shoulder. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at his disposal again this year, the Chargers’ offense will be humming for another season.

Aaron Rodgers - Week 16

Rodgers is the reigning MVP, and not much more needs to be said about him. Only two times in his career has he started close to a full season and had a losing record (2008 and 2018).

He’s continued to put on a show, but there are more questions this year than there have been in the past. Rodgers lost his top two wide receivers this offseason, as Devante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

To replace them, the Packers drafted Christian Watson, a second-round wideout who’s making the leap from an FCS school, and Sammy Watkins.

However, it doesn’t matter who’s out on the field with him because Rodgers has the ability to make the players around him better while scoring early and often against opposing defenses.

