6 toughest games on Broncos’ 2022 schedule

The NFL has announced the Denver Broncos’ complete 2022 schedule, and we now know the dates and times for every game this season.

Now that the schedule’s out, let’s take a quick look ahead to the six hardest games on Denver’s schedule.

Week 15: vs. Cardinals (Fox)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Arizona went 11-6 last year despite playing in one of the best divisions in the NFL. The Broncos will have the advantage of playing at home in this matchup, but it will likely be one of Denver’s toughest games at Empower Field at Mile High in 2022.

Week 14: vs. Chiefs (NBC)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Hosting the Chiefs is obviously easier than facing them on the road, but the Broncos haven’t even beaten KC at home since 2014. This game will also likely have big implications in the AFC West.

Week 10: @ Titans (CBS)

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Titans no longer have A.J. Brown but they obviously still have Derrick Henry and they were one of the top teams in the AFC last year with a 12-5 record. Facing them in Tennessee is no easy task.

Week 13: @ Ravens (CBS)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Ravens had a down year in 2021, finishing last in the AFC North, but they beat the Broncos 23-7 in Denver last season and Lamar Jackson could give the Broncos’ defense trouble again, this time in Baltimore.

Week 16: @ Rams (CBS)

(C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver will face the defending Super Bowl champions on the road on Christmas Day. The late-season showdown could have big playoff implications for the Broncos, who have lost four-straight games against the Rams.

Week 17: @ Chiefs (CBS)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Beating the Chiefs would be a huge accomplishment for the Broncos, especially if it happened in KC. Denver will aim to snap a 13-game losing streak against the Chiefs this fall with Russell Wilson leading the charge.

