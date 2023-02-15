6 toughest decisions for Bills GM Brandon Beane this offseason

After a season in which the Buffalo Bills fell short of their championship goals, the team now enters into an important offseason. The club no longer watches the playoffs from home. Since Sean McDermott became head coach and Brandon Beane the GM, the Bills have become a playoff team themselves and, more recently, a Super Bowl favorite.

But with that distinction comes different expectations.

Decision-making on personnel and economics by Beane is a big part of what’s made this team successful and given them a chance to win. Even still, after making the AFC Championship game two seasons ago Buffalo has seen consecutive division-round exits.

The team needs some help to take the next step toward a Super Bowl, and the person in a position to help make that happen is Beane as well. With that, here are six tough decisions for Brandon Beane this offseason:

Free Agency

Beane and the Bills front office have been creative at times monetarily, converting cap hits into bonuses and inking franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a long-term contract that allows for flexibility.

The team is staring down an offseason in which all that economic skill is going to be essential in navigating the salary cap (which they are currently $20 million over) in order to retain key players who are free agents while signing additions from the market to improve the roster.

Managing cap space wisely is also important in terms of fielding a competitive team year-to-year during a time in which some of the Bills biggest rivals in the AFC will have difficulty contractually retaining some of the talent that’s kept them atop the conference.

The offensive line, receiver, running back, and linebacker positions are all in question as to whether improvements can be made. It will be up to Beane and company to manage their resources to retain their own players they deem essential while adding talent to those other position groups as they see fit. All while making sure there is enough cap-space to sign 2023 rookie draft picks.

Jordan Poyer

Beane and the Bills face some tough decisions in terms of their talent. LB Tremaine Edmunds is a free agent, and so is RB Devin Singletary. One of the big questions of the offseason is the free agency of S Jordan Poyer. He and fellow S Micah Hyde have been a formidable duo for Buffalo’s defense in their time with the team.

While one could make the argument Edmunds is the more likely of the three to get re-signed, others could do the same for why the Poyer should be retained as well. Singletary has been a solid piece of the Bills offense, but his price tag might not fit their offseason plans. Though on the other hand, the same could be said for Poyer.

While the team has RBs James Cook and Nyheim Hines in its backfield to fill the void if Singletary departs, there may not be clear in-house candidates to replace the productivity of Poyer or Edmunds.

The Bills safety is an important contributor to the team’s defense, one that could also be viewed as essential to a postseason run. But he is looking for a certain size contract in money and years, and though he’s expressed his desire to retire a Bill, he may need to decide between that contract size or staying in Buffalo in order to do so.

Beane has managed to rework contracts to free up cap space and keep players, but might face some tough decisions on cuts for cap space or letting free agents walk as well. Poyer could be the toughest decision to make in that the defense wouldn’t benefit from losing him, but if it’s not at the right price, the cap could benefit the team if the two parties are not able to come to terms.

Tag

The Bills use the transition and franchise tags so rarely that it’s not often discussed in terms of retaining their own players.

Could 2023 be the year a Buffalo player gets a tag to retain their services another year until a new pact can be reached or a replacement found?

It may be highly unlikely with their cap space situation being what it is, but it remains a possibility with two defensive starters looking for new deals and a pay increase.

That means it will factor in as part of the tough decision-making Brandon Beane will face in weighing his options.

Coaching Staff Assistants

One of the most important decision areas of the Bills personnel for Brandon Beane is in the midst of taking shape off the field.

Buffalo’s coaching staff is fairly solidified at the top, but their position group and assistant positions are seeing some changes.

It began with the dismissal of safeties coach Jim Salgado and the hiring of his replacement, Joe Danna, who coached the Houston Texans secondary to allow the fewest touchdown passes in the NFL (15) last season.

Buffalo also added Carolina’s Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, bringing experience as an assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach to his new role with the Bills.

Receivers coach Chad Hall’s contract was up and he’s since taken the same role with the Jaguars. While it’s unclear whether the Bills let him walk, whether he wanted a change, or whether it was mutually agreeable, what is clear was that there is a need for improvement in the receiving corps to give QB Josh Allen a reliable WR2 option after Stefon Diggs to help open up the passing game, and help players like Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir take the next step.

The team has interviewed Broncos WR coach Zach Azzani, who could be both a potential hire as well as a chess move. The other team Azzani is interviewing with is the Jets, who just added his most recent head coach Nathanial Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

The team also lost an offensive line assistant in Ryan Wendell, who took an offensive line coaching position with the Rams. While they retain their lead O-line coach Aaron Kromer, the trenches on offense are commonly viewed as the biggest area in need of improvement for Buffalo this offseason. That could make replacing Wendell with an impactful assistant an important decision.

In the end, any additions to the coaching staff that can help further develop players in-house and aid them in taking the next step as contributors could save Beane and the front office the trouble of having to add to those positions instead, which especially matters considering the team’s cap situation and commitment to developing their own players.

Offensive Line

Beane has stated in the past that he will always look for ways to improve the trenches on both sides of the ball.

This offseason one of those sides has been critiqued as being an area the Bills need to improve, and that side is on offense.

Josh Allen has shown what he can do when given enough time to make plays, but as the team’s run game has developed more and as Allen came under pressure this past season, it appears it may be time to make those improvements.

Doing so could allow only that much better offensive performance for the quarterback in 2023, as well as more open lanes for the team’s backfield. With Allen being a threat on the ground as well, the O-line will be an important area for Beane in his decision-making this offseason.

2023 NFL Draft

With the salary cap being an area that may not have much flexibility, the Bills could find value finds in free agency and then look to solidify positions through the draft.

While the team will have a clearer sense of what areas need to be addressed after getting under the cap and after decisions on free agents inside and outside the organization, the draft could offer immediate contributors or even replacements at positions of need on team-friendly rookie contracts.

Positions that have underperformed behind their leading players, such as at receiver or in the pass rush, have caused some speculation that the Bills could add to those groups in the early rounds.

With players who could take on roles as greater contributors like Khalil Shakir, players looking to improve on their 2022 season like Gabriel Davis, and tight end Dawson Knox putting up multiple near-100-yard games late in the 2022 season, the receiving group might have those answers in-house.

Similarly, with the team getting OLB Von Miller back and making a decision on Tremaine Edmunds free agency, they could stand pat. Although in the case of both areas, Beane does not shy away from adding linebackers, edge rushers, or receivers in the draft regardless if they rate them high on their draft board.

