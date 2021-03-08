6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

One of the milestones of the offseason is the start of free agency. The “legal tampering” period begins on March 15, meaning teams can begin negotiating with free agents ahead of the start of the league year on March 17. The Baltimore Ravens, having more available salary-cap space than most of the league, could be among those signing deals in the first wave of free agency.

One of Baltimore’s top offseason needs is at wide receiver, something the Ravens will need to address either in the 2021 NFL draft or free agency. While Marquise Brown has managed to flash on some big plays over his two seasons in the league, he only recently became a more consistent weapon late last season and into the playoffs. With the team clearly needing to improve their passing attack, finding a top wide receiver to pair with Brown makes quite a bit of sense.

With money tight around the league, it’s expected that free agency will be flush with great options for Baltimore to choose from. Let’s take a look at six free-agent wide receivers that would fit well in the Ravens’ offense.

Allen Robinson

Robinson could be the top free agent to test the market this offseason. Despite the high price tag that will likely come along with Robinson, the Ravens should still pursue him. Baltimore needs a true No. 1 receiver and Robinson has proven time after time he can be that guy, having performed at a high level throughout his career despite mediocre quarterback play. Robinson has been in the league for seven years but due to a season-ending knee injury in 2017 in the first week of the season, he's really only played for six seasons. Over those six seasons, Robinson has caught 456 of 782 passes for 5,982 yards and 39 touchdowns; moving the chains 310 times. Even with guys like Mitch Trubisky and Blake Bortles throwing him balls, Robinson has performed well. So imagine what he could do with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback? While the Ravens typically don't get too deep into bidding wars for players, this may be one that general manager Eric DeCosta thinks twice about walking away from.

Corey Davis

If Robinson is just too expensive for the Ravens to be interested in, Davis would be a pretty good consolation prize and likely at a far better value. While Davis doesn't have the type of stats Robinson has -- catching 207 passes for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns over four years -- his skill set fits perfectly with what Baltimore needs. As Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus pointed out, Davis was the 11th-highest-graded wide receiver in 2020 with the fifth-best contested catch rate. Considering the Ravens have Marquise Brown to stretch the field and young guys like Devin Duvernay and James Proche to work in the middle, Davis' ability to work the outside and win one-on-one matchups for balls makes him a very attractive puzzle piece, even if he isn't a true "No. 1" wide receiver.

Will Fuller V

The Houston Texans appear to be in shambles right now. They've seen star players like J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins leave over the last year, quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of town, they have less cap space than Baltimore, and they have a new head coach and general manager. Even if Houston wants to re-sign Fuller, I don't think too many people would blame him for turning them down. However, the Texans' potential loss could be the Ravens' gain here. A first-round draft pick in 2016, Fuller hasn't quite lived up to the billing, largely thanks to injuries. Fuller has yet to play a full 16-game season, managing just 11 games each in 2019 and 2020. Yet, despite the missed games, Fuller has been productive. He's caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns over five years, hitting 79.9 receiving-yards-per-game last season. While other teams could be willing to ignore Fuller's injury history and pay him top dollar, the sheer number of top options available might mean his price tag is more in the range of what Baltimore wants to pay. If he can stay healthy, Fuller could be an absolute steal. But even if he can't, his nearly 900 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 2020 would be a welcome bump in production from what the Ravens have been getting.

Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones has seemingly been flying under the radar but don't let that fool you into believing he isn't an outstanding player. Take a look, for instance, at Jones' 2020 campaign that saw him catch 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones will be 31 years old before free agency starts, which could be one of the reasons he's been an afterthought as analysts look at potential fits. But Baltimore has loved signing aging wide receivers in the past, especially since they tend to be far cheaper options to quickly energize the offense than the top free agents available. Jones' best days might be behind him, but he seems to have plenty left in the tank. The Ravens won't ask him to catch 100 passes or carry the offense, instead, relegating him to second fiddle opposite Marquise Brown.

Kenny Golladay

Jones isn't the only former Lions wide receiver set to hit free agency and Golladay might make even be a better fit in Baltimore than his former teammate. At 6-foot-4, Golladay would be the big, physical wide receiver coach John Harbaugh said would "be awesome" to have. Unfortunately, Golladay battled injuries in 2020, leaving his production lacking on the year. However, the previous two seasons point to Golladay being capable of significantly more. Golladay caught 135 passes for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns over 2018 and 2019 combined. According to PFF, Golladay's 628 yards on deep passes (20-plus yards) ranked second in 2019, pointing to his big-play ability. He's big and physical enough to win contested balls on the outside, fast enough to get over the top of a defender, and has the route-running ability to win on short and intermediate throws. If the Ravens want to give Jackson a player who will elevate his game, Golladay is the right fit. Unfortunately, that's likely to come at a pretty steep price tag, which might be too much for Baltimore to swallow.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

I know fans dislike his viral dances and the few times he's put his foot in his mouth, but there's no denying how effective Smith-Schuster has been on the field. Unfortunately, it's unclear exactly how to best utilize him in an offense. Smith-Schuster's best season came when he played predominantly in the slot with Antonio Brown on the outside. While defenses focused on keeping Brown contained, Smith-Schuster was able to run free inside where he could excel. Though Smith-Schuster got a chance to play on the outside and didn't live up to expectations there, it's unclear how much of that was due to his own injuries and issues at quarterback. Smith-Schuster has the physical skills to be a threat both on the outside and inside. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he's got the size to play all over the field. He's a smart player who knows how to get open against both zone and man coverage, and he's sure-handed. What's even better is that Smith-Shuster is just 24 years old, meaning he might not have even hit his peak yet. Unfortunately, with Smith-Schuster expected to command good money in free agency and some uncertainty about if he can live up to that type of contract, Baltimore might not be as interested. However, if other teams balk at paying him like a No. 1 option, he might just fall into a price range the Ravens could be comfortable with, especially if they feel Marquise Brown can come close to being the type of deep threat his cousin Antonio Brown was in Pittsburgh.

