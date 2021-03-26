6 times the Dolphins had multiple first-round draft picks and the results

The Miami Dolphins have been busy.

On Friday, the Dolphins traded their No. 3 overall pick (thanks, Houston) to the San Francisco 49ers for a decent haul. Then, Miami went wheeling and dealing with the Philadelphia Eagles to claim their No. 6 overall pick and return to the top-10 of the 2021 NFL draft.

Either way you slice it, the Dolphins are still going to have two first-round picks in April’s draft, and for seasons to come. What a decent way to start a decade. Here is a look back at the other six times Miami was able to make multiple selections in Round 1 of the NFL draft.

1966 — RB Jim Grabowski, QB Rick Norton

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

The AFL expansion team used their first two picks to address quarterback with Kentucky's Norton and running back with Illinois' Grabowski. The running back never played a down for Miami as the Green Bay Packers similarly took him in Round 1 of the NFL draft. Norton went 1-10 with the Dolphins from 1966-69 with a 7-30 touchdown to interception ratio. Weirdly, both Grabowski and Norton ended up as teammates at last on the 1970 Packers.

1968 — RB Larry Csonka, T Doug Crusan

(AP Photo)

Miami finally got their running back with Csonka, who they selected No. 8 overall from Syracuse. As the NFL and AFL agreed to a common draft in 1967, Csonka wouldn't go anywhere else, and was a key part of the team's Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. Providing blocking on the edge was Crusan, their 27th overall selection, who started in 61 of 82 games at left tackle for the Dolphins from 1968-74.

1976 — LB Larry Gordon, DE Kim Bokamper

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins took Gordon with No. 17 overall and then selected Bokamper two picks later. Gordon was with the Dolphins from 1976-82 and played outside linebacker for Miami. He and Bokamper were both members of the "Killer B's" defense, with Bokamper earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1979. Bokamper retired after the 1985 season.

Story continues

1989 — RB Sammie Smith, S Louis Oliver

USA TODAY Sports

Miami decided to give Dan Marino a complement in the backfield with their No. 9 overall pick. Smith didn't prove to be that effective complement, playing in 41 games for Miami from 1989-91 and racking up 2,097 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. The Denver Broncos picked up Smith for three games in 1992 before his career was over. Oliver's career fared better in Miami, playing from 1989-96, save for the 1994 season when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. The No. 25 overall pick intercepted 24 passes and returned two for touchdowns while with the Dolphins.

1992 — CB Troy Vincent, DE Marco Coleman

Doug Pensinger | 1994 Nov 19

The Dolphins used their No. 7 overall selection to take Vincent from Wisconsin. The 6-1, 200-pound cornerback played with Miami from 1992-95, picking off 14 passes and returning two for touchdowns. Vincent is best remembered for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1996-2003. He played his last two and a half seasons with the Buffalo Bills before finishing out the last eight games of his career with Washington in 2006. Coleman went 12th overall from Georgia Tech. From 1992-95, he produced 24.0 sacks and six forced fumbles through 63 games, all but one that he started. In 1996, he joined the San Diego Chargers, and then moved on to Washington from 1999-2001. Coleman spent 2002 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then 2003 with the Eagles before finishing out the last two seasons of his career with the Broncos.

2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Austin Jackson, CB Noah Igbinoghene

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins were able to make great use of their trading of Tunsil to the Texans and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With three first-round picks, they were able to get a franchise quarterback at No. 5 overall, a younger tackle at No. 18 overall, and another cornerback at No. 30 overall. 2021 could be the seventh time in Dolphins history they end up having multiple first-round picks, and it probably won't be the last time in the 2020s they end up picking multiple times in the first round.

