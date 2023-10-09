Here are 6 thoughts about Rutgers football at the halfway point of the season

The halfway point of Rutgers football's season is already here.

The Scarlet Knights have excelled in some areas, but still need to improve in others.

But at 4-2 through six games, they still have chances ahead of them for this to be a successful and memorable season.

Here are six thoughts about Greg Schiano's team at the midway point.

1. The defense is legit

That’s been a constant through the first half of the season. Joe Harasymiak’s unit has done a stellar job each week – even against second-ranked Michigan – of giving Rutgers a chance.

The Scarlet Knights are allowing 14.7 points per game, fourth in the Big Ten. Their passing defense is also fourth (165.2 yards per game) and their run defense is eighth at 117.5 rushing yards per game – that number slipped after Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin as the Badgers rushed for 212 yards in a game where Rutgers’ defense was on the field a lot because of the struggles by the Scarlet Knights offense.

Linebacker Tyreem Powell has been outstanding as the team’s leader in tackles (47) while transfer Flip Dixon has been a huge addition at safety. The return of linebacker Mohamed Toure has also lifted the entire defense.

Rutgers has weapons and depth at every level.

The sample size is big enough by now to know that the defense can keep Rutgers in every game. And defensive end Aaron Lewis believes it can still be better.

“I would just say as a team we need to start finishing,” Lewis said. “We put ourselves in great positions in the game, and we don't capitalize. So that's one thing we got to work on — finishing them off."

2. The offense is better, but still needs consistency

Let’s be clear: The offense has improved. It’s been more productive, it’s been more efficient. Kyle Monangai has run the ball well and the addition of wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, who has 253 receiving yards on 15 catches, along with the play of slot receiver Christian Dremel, has been crucial.

But it still has to be more consistent and take advantage of its opportunities.

Rutgers struggled to move the ball in its two losses, but one of those came against Michigan, which has one of the best defenses in the country. It’s hard to take too much away from that. The Wolverines have been blowing out every team they play.

Wisconsin is a different story. The Badgers are solid defensively, but still middle of the pack. The Scarlet Knights couldn’t get anything going, struggling with both the run and pass.

Obviously the pick six that Gavin Wimsatt was the turning point and essentially decided the game.

Wimsatt has to avoid those types of mistakes, and to be fair, he largely has, only throwing two interceptions so far (both were pick sixes). In games like Saturday’s when Rutgers is having trouble running the ball, Wimsatt has to be more consistent and protect the football.

3. The offensive line shuffling

It’s going to be interesting to see if Rutgers ultimately sticks with an offensive line combination. It started a new one against Wisconsin, with Bryan Felter starting at left guard and Curtis Dunlap switching to right guard. It stuck with LT Hollin Pierce, C Gus Zilinskas and RT Kamar Missouri.

Pat Flaherty’s unit has been better, but it’s clear that the Scarlet Knights are still searching for the best combination. Schiano said before the season that ideally they would identify the best five and stick with it, but that hasn’t happened yet. He also said they'd feel comfortable playing more than five if necessary, and that's what it's done as it's continued to tinker and mix and match.

Of course, it didn’t help that right tackle Tyler Needham suffered an injury against Temple and has missed the last four games. Needham is a young lineman who had made solid strides.

Again, the O-line has improved. But it’s still developing and not yet where it needs to be.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE Here are Rutgers' Big Ten football opponents through 2028 with big schedule changes next year

4. Ian Strong’s potential

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Strong is already making an impact as a true freshman. He has two touchdown catches, the latest of which came against Wisconsin.

Overall he has eight catches for 104 yards. He had a good training camp and he continued that into the season.

Strong has been in somewhat of a limited role, especially with Jackson as the No. 1 receiver, but he’s shown he can be a reliable target for Wimsatt. That’s crucial for the offense, not just this season but for the future.

Strong will become even more of a weapon as he adds strength to his frame as he continues to develop.

FROM RUTGERS TO THE NFL How ex-Scarlet Knights continue to thrive at next level

5. The importance of the next two weeks

Rutgers has two golden opportunities ahead of it.

Michigan State and Indiana are both having down years – not to mention the Spartans are reeling after the sexual harassment scandal that cost Mel Tucker his job.

Rutgers has a chance to do what it should be doing by this point, which is beating struggling Big Ten teams.

Wisconsin is a better team than most people were giving it credit for. Beating the Badgers was always going to be difficult.

The Spartans and Hoosiers, though, are two of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights need to capitalize and win both, clinching bowl eligibility in the process.

That being said…

6. The Big Ten did Rutgers no favors

Wisconsin was coming off a bye heading into Saturday’s win over Rutgers, and now Michigan State will be in the same situation when it comes to Piscataway this weekend.

It’s not an excuse for the Scarlet Knights, but there’s no doubting the fact that an extra week of preparation is a major advantage, both for health reasons and preparation.

Rutgers couldn’t overcome that disadvantage against Wisconsin. It’s going to have to find a way to against Michigan State.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: 6 thoughts at halfway point of season