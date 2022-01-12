6 thoughts on Rams bringing back Eric Weddle for playoffs

Not only will the Los Angeles Rams have a 40-year-old left tackle, but they could also have a 37-year-old safety on the field when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

The Rams are signing Eric Weddle for their playoff run, bringing him out of retirement after two years. With Jordan Fuller out for the year and Taylor Rapp suffering a concussion on Sunday, the Rams were desperate for safety help.

They found depth with Weddle, but how much will this move really help and what will his role look like? Here are six quick thoughts on this shocking signing.

Not a great sign for Rapp’s availability

We already knew Fuller won’t be available for the playoffs, but the addition of Weddle is probably a bad sign for Rapp, too. Sean McVay said Rapp suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game against the 49ers and is being evaluated.

He’ll need to clear the concussion protocol before he can play against the Cardinals, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to. The severity of a concussion varies case by case, so perhaps the Rams know Rapp’s is pretty significant and don’t expect to have him on Monday night.

And after waiving JuJu Hughes, who was claimed by the Lions, the Rams are lacking depth at safety with Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess being the only two healthy players before Weddle’s addition.

Weddle is likely to play a limited role

Don’t expect Weddle to come in and play 60 snaps. He hasn’t taken the field since 2019 and while he might be in good shape, going from retirement to starting a playoff game is unrealistic. More likely, he’ll be a role player similar to the way Scott has been, rotating in as the third safety in specific packages.

Assuming he doesn’t have the same speed he once did, Weddle would fit best as a box safety near the line of scrimmage where he can help against the run and diagnose plays. It’s reasonable to think he’ll play anywhere from 10-20 snaps.

He’s always been a good tackler

Throughout his career, Weddle has been a sure tackler. Only twice in 13 seasons did he finish with a tackling grade below 70.0 at Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he made 108 tackles and only missed eight times, a miss rate of just 7.3%.

Story continues

Tackling was a huge problem for the Rams in Week 18, missing 19 attempts against the 49ers. Elijah Mitchell, Jauan Jennings and JaMycal Hasty were breaking tackles left and right, whether it was on the first, second or third level of the defense.

Weddle should help in that department against the Cardinals, who forced nine missed tackles against the Rams in each of their first two meetings.

Ramsey and Weddle had good chemistry

Weddle and Ramsey only spent half the 2019 season together in Los Angeles, but their chemistry was obvious. They’re two leaders in the secondary and shouldn’t have any trouble communicating their assignments and coverages when they’re on the field together.

There have been some miscommunications in the secondary lately, leading to big plays by the opponent. That bit the Rams badly against the 49ers – they allowed four plays of 30-plus yards – and should be a focal point in practice this week leading up to Monday’s game.

With Ramsey and Weddle back together, hopefully the communication will improve.

My brother forreal❕ let’s get it EDub 😈 pic.twitter.com/Y1CSwxRTbg — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2022

This isn't the same defense from two years ago

When Weddle was last with the Rams, Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator. The Rams haven’t necessarily overhauled their scheme on defense since then, but they’re now on their third coordinator after Raheem Morris replaced Brandon Staley – who took Phillips’ place in 2020.

Weddle should have some familiarity with the system and the verbiage, but it’s not like he’s joining the same exact scheme he was in two years ago. Not to mention, the only player still in the secondary from last time he was with the Rams is Ramsey, barring Rapp’s potential return this week.

Cardinals are likely to test him on Monday

When Weddle is on the field, expect the Cardinals to test him. Whether it’s with deep shots if he’s lined up as the single-high safety or with outside runs when he’s in the slot, expect Kliff Kingsbury to draw up plays that put Weddle in a spot to make a play.

After all, it’s not often a player comes out of retirement to take the field for a playoff game two years after his last appearance. Every smart coach would test that player at least a few times early on to gauge his comfort and play recognition.

The Rams will try to put Weddle in a spot where he’s not in single coverage or easily targeted, but the Cardinals will find ways to challenge him.

1

1

1

1