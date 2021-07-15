6 thoughts on Jets, Marcus Maye failing to sign an extension

Marcus Maye didn’t get a new contract before the July 15 deadline, which means his future with the Jets is uncertain at best.

With no new deal in place, the Jets cannot offer Maye another contract until next offseason, when they could also place a second franchise tag on the safety. If not, he will hit the open market in 2022. Of course, there’s also a chance he’s traded before that.

This sets up an interesting storyline for the Jets throughout the season. Maye is one of the most experienced players on the defense – and certainly in the secondary – but he’ll play this season on his franchise tag with the hopes of landing a long-term extension next summer. That’s Maye’s future, but the Jets’ future at the safety position is entirely unclear now.

As Gang Green tries to figure that out, here are six thoughts on the Jets and Maye failing to come to terms.

Classic Joe Douglas

It’s not surprising that Joe Douglas and Maye weren’t able to agree on a new deal considering the GM's track record with negotiations. Douglas is known as a shrewd negotiator who is risk-averse when dealing with extensions. He hasn’t re-signed any players to significant deals. He let Robby Anderson walk in free agency and traded Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold, while only keeping players like Jordan Jenkins and Alex Lewis on team-friendly contracts. It appears as though Maye will be no exception despite his fit on the defense and experience. This isn't that surprising though considering Maye is a 28-year-old safety drafted by the former regime who plays at a non-premium position. It would have been very un-Douglas-like to offer Maye anything more than market value. Douglas said he wanted to keep Maye long-term, but only at a price he thought was correct. Whether or not this is the right path to take will play out over the rest of Douglas' tenure in New York.

Maye's future in New York

The Jets' decision not to extend Maye now doesn't mean they won't try to keep him beyond this season, but it doesn't look promising. They can still go through this cycle again next offseason by offering him the franchise tag a second time or try to sign him outright in unrestricted free agency. However, this seems unlikely. If the Jets truly valued Maye, they would have found a way to lock him in this year instead of punting that decision until next year when the salary cap will rise. In all likelihood, Maye's time in New York is coming to an end. The question is how soon will that end come? The Jets could just let Maye ride out his franchise tag and let him hit the open market in 2022, but the smarter move is to try to trade him before the deadline in October. Maye is a valuable asset given his one-year deal and production at safety. Douglas loves his draft picks and this would be a great way to bolster his 2022 war chest. The sooner the Jets move Maye, the faster they'll be able to give their younger players more reps in the secondary, too.

Typical Jets

Even before Douglas, the Jets don't have a great track record when it comes to re-signing their own, and that pattern will continue with Maye unless New York signs him next offseason. The last time they signed one of their drafted players to a long-term deal was Muhammed Wilkerson in 2016, and that decision backfired almost immediately. So the recent trend is either another indictment on Mike Maccagnan's scouting skills, the team's unwillingness to pay its players or some sort of strange coincidence. Likely, it's a combination of the first two, as Douglas continues to pick off players from the past regime and remake the Jets in his own image. Maye would just be the most recent casualty of that mentality, even though he's one of the Jets' best all-around players at a position where they don't have much depth.

Another Maccagnan pick bites the dust

As mentioned before, Maye's eventual departure could be just another move by Douglas to shed the Jets of players he didn't draft. There aren't many players left from the Maccagnan era and Maye is the lone player left from the 2017 draft class. Only three players remain from the 2018 class – Nathan Shepherd, Chris Herndon and Foley Fatukasi – and five from the 2019 class. While Quinnen Williams is likely safe, Douglas could be looking to completely overhaul the roster after five mostly awful draft classes.

Not the best message to the rest of the team

This is more about the Jets' renegotiating tactics than Maye's worth. It could be discouraging for others in the locker room to see Douglas once again fail to re-sign a current player to a long-term extension. Even worse, it appears as though Douglas continues to low-ball objectively good football players. The Jets offered Maye 20 percent less per year than his franchise tag deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A similar situation unfolded with Robby Anderson last year, and of course, the Jets rebuked Jamal Adams' contract demands before trading him away. Every player's contract situation is different, so it's not an apples-to-apples comparison to look at Maye, Anderson and Adams in the same light as any of the Jets' upcoming extension candidates. But it could be disconcerting from a player perspective to see management either unwilling or unable to reward its best players with quality offers.

What is the Jets plan at safety long-term?

The Jets' two starting safeties might not be on the team after this season. Both Maye and Lamarcus Joyner are on one-year deals and there's a chance neither re-sign in 2022. That leaves a hole for the Jets to potentially have to fill in Robert Saleh's second season. Ashtyn Davis is the obvious choice to take over for Maye if and when the Jets move on from him, but even he's not locked in as a starter unless he develops nicely this season. There are a few very good safeties in the draft next year as well as a couple of solid veterans in free agency, so it's entirely possible the Jets have a completely new safety group next offseason.

