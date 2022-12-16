6 things we’re watching for in the Saints’ final four games of 2022

Some focus has shifted towards the future, but there are still games left to play over the next month. There’s plenty on the line for veteran players nearing the end of their careers, young teammates looking to make their mark on the NFL, and fans looking for a reason for hope better days are still ahead. Here are 6 things we’re watching for in the New Orleans Saints’ final four games of 2022 between their offense, defense, and coaching staff:

What I’ll be looking for is how Dennis Allen and the coaching staff responds to criticism reaching an all time high. Is there anything that they could do to salvage any goodwill with the fanbase? Will they change how they approach games since reaching rock bottom against the Buccaneers? They’ve had a bye week to take a step back and assess what’s been going on internally. I want to see if there’s anything actual change going on or if it’s just a lost cause. — Dylan Sanders

Can Eno Benjamin show the Saints something? They badly need a No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara, not just for these four games but for the future. With Kamara likely to be suspended next season after a fight in Las Vegas early this year, finding some sort of backup plan should be a key offseason priority. And Benjamin has played well in the NFL, averaging 4.0 yards per carry and catching 30 passes in 19 games with the Arizona Cardinals. He can make his case for a larger role down the stretch here with New Orleans. — John Sigler

I’ll be watching to see if the Saints decide to get a good look at rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning for some portion of these final four games. The investment made to pick up two first round picks was stymied due to the unfortunate turf toe injury that shut Penning down for the majority of the season. The hope is that he will be the future at left tackle just as fellow first-round selection Chris Olave is at wide receiver. It would not be a bad idea to get a jump on that evaluation here at the end of 2022. With center Erik McCoy trending toward returning here soon, getting a look at Penning with the other starters seems like a wise decision and could be a confidence building one if he is able to help bolster an offense that has struggled as of late. — Ross Jackson

I’d like to see the Saints put Chris Olave in a position to run away with the team’s rookie receiving records. He’s up to 60 receptions for 887 receiving yards, which currently ranks sixth in team history for rookie-year catches and fourth in receiving yardage. Here’s how he stacks up to those who came before him:

Michael Thomas, 2016: 92 receptions for 1,137 yards Marques Colston, 2006: 70 receptions for 1,038 yards Willie Snead IV, 2015: 69 receptions for 984 yards

Olave has outgained both Reggie Bush’s 2006 season (742 yards) and Alvin Kamara’s 2017 debut (826 yards), but both running backs caught more passes than he has so far — Bush had 88 catches while Kamara secured 81 receptions. He’s on pace for 80 receptions, so it’ll be close for Olave. — John Sigler

The Saints have been cagey about Jameis Winston’s future with the team, saying that he’ll be “evaluated” later this season. Whether that means they’ll review the tape during his exit interview in January or if he’ll get another shot to start games for them remains to be seen. There isn’t really much to learn about Winston at this point. The Saints know who he is after having him in the building for three years, and they can look back on the games he’s started for them before as well as his 70-plus starts for the Buccaneers to inform his scouting report. What I’m looking for is whether they make a change under center at all or if they just keep stringing him and his fans along. — John Sigler

I’ve got a need for more Rashid Shaheed. He’s done well whenever the Saints have given him a chance, but he needs more opportunities to really give them an idea of his skills set. Right now, there’s no telling what his ceiling may be. He’s risen up the depth chart to outsnap even Jarvis Landry at times, so getting the rookie more snaps should be an area of focus over the next month. Really, all of the first-years need more attention: find out what Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, and maybe even Lewis Kidd can do to help this team now and in the future. — John Sigler

