6 things we’re watching for in the Bears’ final four games of 2022

The Chicago Bears are closing out a much-needed (albeit late) bye week, where they had a chance to regroup before the final four games to close out the 2022 season.

Chicago was officially eliminated from postseason contention before the bye week, which means there’s not much to play for (aside from a top-three draft pick) down the stretch.

While the Bears have no shot at the playoffs and are trending toward a bottom-three record, there’s still plenty to watch in their final four games. Here’s a look:

Justin Fields doing Justin Fields things

Sundays are better when you wake up knowing you get to watch Justin Fields play football. While the Bears are sitting at 3-10 and have been eliminated from postseason contention, they’ve already won this season because they’ve found their franchise QB in Fields. It feels like Fields has been making NFL history almost on a weekly basis since Week 9 against the Dolphins, which is a testament to his playmaking ability. The one week Fields missed with his separated left shoulder was miserable. Now, Fields will get a chance to finish the season out — where we’re likely to see Chicago continue to air it out in order to limit the hits on Fields. Still, along the way, Fields should continue to make the kind of plays that have wowed us all season. These Bears games are always must-watch when Fields is playing.

The race for a top draft pick

With the Bears sitting at 3-10, it feels like they’re a lock for a top-five draft pick in 2023 with four games left this season. But when you factor in that they have the toughest remaining strength of schedule — with games against playoff-bound teams the Eagles, Bills and Vikings, along with the surging Lions — it’s a safe assumption that Chicago might not find another win this season. Which is great news for the future of this franchise, as that should help them land that No. 2 overall selection, which they’ve held for the last few weeks. Unfortunately, they have some competition in the Broncos (who have dealt their pick to the Seahawks), who also sit at 3-10 and own the tiebreaker. When looking at Denver’s remaining schedule, there are two potential wins left against the Cardinals (Week 15) and Rams (Week 16). Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Bears will catch the Texans (1-12-1) for the first overall selection, even with winnable games against the Jaguars (Week 17) and Colts (Week 18).

Jack Sanborn making the case for starting job in 2023

Outside of Justin Fields, linebacker Jack Sanborn has been the most pleasant surprise for the Bears this season. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin has seen increased opportunities after Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens, and he’s making a strong case for a starting job in 2023. Since taking over at middle linebacker in Week 9, Sanborn has 44 tackles, 21 stops, and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. His 44 tackles are the second-most in the league in that span. His instincts have really stood out, and he continues to progress in coverage. With four games left, Sanborn will get more opportunities to add to his case to be a long-term starter for Chicago at middle linebacker.

N'Keal Harry getting more opportunities in passing game

The Bears traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for receiver N’Keal Harry last offseason, but he really hasn’t been involved on offense. To be fair, the passing game has been the worst in the NFL (and Harry started the year on injured reserve). Harry has just five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown this season, and there’s been plenty of clamoring to see more of the former first-round pick. And with Darnell Mooney on IR and Chicago looking to avoid Fields taking hits, this is the perfect time to give Harry some more opportunities in the passing game to determine whether they want to bring him back in 2023.

Alex Leatherwood getting more reps at right tackle

The Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers before the start of the season, but he’s been an afterthought for most of this season. But he saw his first action of the season in Week 13 against the Packers, where he rotated with Riley Reiff at right tackle. Leatherwood only played 10 snaps, but he looked good in limited action and was in the game when Fields made some big passing plays. According to PFF, Leatherwood has a 78.6 pass blocking grade, and he hasn’t allowed any sacks, pressures or hits. At this point of the season — when there’s nothing to play for — it’s the perfect time to plug Leatherwood in moving forward to see what they’ve got in him. Especially as Poles is making evaluations about the offensive line heading into an important offseason. Matt Eberflus said we’d see more of Leatherwood, at the very least in a rotational role, but the hope is it’s Leatherwood moving forward at right tackle for the duration of the season.

How the rookies close out their first year

Poles’ first draft class has been hit or miss, for the most part. While safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon, left tackle Braxton Jones and punter Trenton Gill have been overall solid, others, like Velus Jones Jr., have been underwhelming. But it’s extended beyond the draft class, as there are a number of undrafted rookies who have made significant impacts, led by linebacker Jack Sanborn. With the season all but over, this is the perfect time to see what else these rookies have over the course of the final month. Brisker and Gordon have missed the last two games, as they remain in concussion protocol, but the hope is they’ll be back to finish their rookie campaigns. Meanwhile, Jones has plenty to prove as the third-rounder has been the biggest disappointment of the group.

