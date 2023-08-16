6 things to watch for during Rams’ joint practices with Raiders this week

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for two days of practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday and Thursday. Sean McVay puts a lot of value in these joint practices, so it will be an important two days for both the starters and backups.

With practice getting underway this afternoon, here are six things to watch for.

Any potential fights – especially involving Aaron Donald

Like most teams, the Rams have struggled to avoid fights in joint practices. In the last few years, they’ve brawled with the Raiders, Chargers and Bengals, so it’s almost expected that there will be at least one skirmish at some point on Wednesday or Thursday.

Donald’s involvement will especially bear watching. He was at the center of the fight that broke out with the Bengals last summer, slamming a helmet toward the heads of other players in a move that had some fans calling for him to be suspended.

Coaches always want to get in two clean days of practice but that’s not always in the cards during these joint sessions.

Center competition

The preseason opener revealed nothing about the center competition because neither Brian Allen nor Coleman Shelton played a snap. Sean McVay must feel as though both players have accumulated enough experience in their careers that they don’t need to play in the preseason.

Instead, these joint practices with the Raiders will be much more important in determining who will start at center this season. The pecking order in practice could be indicative of how the Rams view the center competition because McVay puts a lot of value in these joint practices.

Cornerback availability

Derion Kendrick has been out with a hamstring injury and Shaun Jolly was surprisingly held out of the preseason opener, which Raheem Morris suggested was due to some sort of tweak. Hopefully both players will be out there against the Raiders this week because they could each use some work before the season begins.

Kendrick is competing to start outside with Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant, while Jolly is backing up Durant in the slot. If they remain out, it’ll mean more opportunities for Robert Rochell, Tre Tomlinson, Jordan Jones and others.

John Johnson III’s participation level

Johnson took it slow in his first week back with the Rams, but he should be ramping up now. It’s hard to expect him to be a full-go against the Raiders but with how important these joint practices are, he should be out there more than he was a week ago.

He needs to earn his starting spot next to Jordan Fuller because Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake are both impressing in practice.

Tight end play

The Rams only had two tight ends active against the Chargers: Christian Sims and Camren McDonald. Hunter Long and Davis Allen have both been out with injuries and it’s essential for them to get back sooner rather than later. It would be great to see them return for these practices with the Raiders because time is ticking.

Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins are cemented as the top two tight ends but the Rams would like to see something from their third and fourth guys on the depth chart.

Rams’ tackles vs. Raiders’ edge rushers

The Rams’ offensive tackles probably haven’t been challenged very much by L.A.’s young and unproven edge rushers this offseason, but these two practices with the Raiders will be a real test. Vegas boasts Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the edge, which gives them one of the best tandems in the NFL.

Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Warren McClendon Jr. and the Rams’ other tackles will be facing some quality edge rushers for the next two days, which will be a good way for them to get ready for the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire