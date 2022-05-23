6 things to watch as Colts enter OTAs

There are still over three months until the Indianapolis Colts’ season gets kicked off, but the preparation is about to begin as the rookies and veterans gather for organized team activities (OTAs).

The Colts will get together three times for voluntary organized team activities. The first session will be from May 24-26, then they get together from June 1-3. The last time they will get together for OTAs before they are off until training camp is from June 13-16.

It should also be noted there is a mandatory minicamp from June 7-9. There isn’t a lot that you can take from OTAs but there are things you can keep an eye on when the Colts hit the field as a team.

Here are six things to watch for in OTAs:

The battle for the left tackle spot

The biggest competition that will be going on for the Colts this summer is who will earn the job to protect Matt Ryan’s blindside.

Earlier in the offseason, Chris Ballard stated that Matt Pryor will get the first opportunity to win the gig. So it will be interesting to see if he opens up OTAs in the starting lineup, or will it be someone else?

Third-round rookie, Bernhard Raimann, could potentially overtake the veteran for the spot. But, that will likely happen in training camp so I can see Frank Reich giving most of the reps with the starters to Pryor as the rookie gets the playbook down in OTAs.

Dennis Kelly was likely brought in to be the swing tackle but if he can outperform Pryor, then I can see him starting while Raimann works his way into the lineup.

Pryor’s versatility may give the coaching staff a reason to have him in a backup role if they are comfortable with Raimann or Kelly as the starter. There is a lot for Frank Reich to juggle as he looks to optimize his offensive line for the opening game.

Who will be the third starting cornerback?

Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore are locked into the spots in the starting lineup but the boundary spot opposite of Gilmore is up for grabs.

Without having any serious time on the field, we will see who Gus Bradley believes has the talent to win the job when the defense faces the offense for the first time.

Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson are currently the leaders who will likely be the third starting cornerback. Rodgers was able to show some positive things on tape last year and is set to have a breakout season if he can put it all together. Facyson does have the upper hand because he played in Bradley’s system last season so Bradley could go the comfortable route with him.

Other players like Marvel Tell III, Rodney Thomas II, Marcel Dabo, or Chris Wilcox could come out of nowhere to win the job by the end of the summer but for OTAs we get to see who gets the first crack to be the starting cornerback.

Is there competition for the right guard spot?

The expectation is that Danny Pinter will be the starting right guard when the Colts open up OTAs but is he being handed the gig or will there be an open competition for the job?

Pinter has all the qualities to be the man for the job and he showed he can hold his own when he filled in for Ryan Kelly in the past. Matt Pryor can kick inside and he did a good job when he had to play guard last season. If Bernhard Raimann or Dennis Kelly show they can be the starting left tackle on opening day, does Frank Reich consider giving reps at right guard to Pryor during OTAs? Another name to watch would be Will Fries.

It’s been reported that the coaching staff has liked his development behind the scenes and that could be a factor in right guard conversation. We can see how true that report is if he gets some reps with the starters throughout OTAs.

Regardless, it’s a good thing that the Colts will have options as they figure out who will have Mark Glowinski’s departed spot in the lineup for the kickoff of the season.

What's the receiver rotation like?

Michael Pittman Jr. is the only entrenched starter among the receiving corps for Indianapolis but who will be spending the most time on the field with him this season?

Alec Pierce will have a level of expectations as a second-round pick since he was the first selection for the Colts this year. Does the coaching staff trust the rookie and insert him into the starting lineup or will he be working behind others?

Parris Campbell is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking to put together his first healthy season in the NFL. Ashton Dulin was able to show he can add value to the offense and be more than just a special teams player.

Frank Reich could look to give him a larger role this season. When asked about adding receivers, Chris Ballard stated that they have some young players on the roster that they want to see what they have in them.

You can’t help but not think he was talking about Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon. OTAs are a huge opportunity for the pair to show the front office that they don’t have to consider adding a free agent veteran before they come back for training camp later in the summer.

Unless a veteran is added, this will be an open competition to see who will get the most snaps with Pittman Jr. when the season gets underway.

Health Status

The Colts will have a few players that ended their season on the injured reserve list that will be working their way back onto the field this summer. Parris Campbell was activated off IR for the final game of the 2021 season but only played eight snaps.

Does Campbell still have the explosiveness after suffering his broken foot? He should be 100% for OTAs and have no limitations. Julian Blackmon will be making his return after tearing his Achillies during a practice back in October.

He will be a little over seven months from the incident so I don’t expect that Frank Reich will want him going 100% in OTAs. The team will likely have him do limited activities at most so he is fully ready for training camp. Tyquan Lewis suffered a patellar tendon injury which ended his 2021 season but he was brought back by Chris Ballard so there has to be a belief he can make a full recovery.

He is a little over six months since he was injured so similar to Blackmon, the team may want to keep him limited in OTAs and have him ready to go for training camp. Rodrigo Blankenship suffered a hip injury which placed him on IR. He was healthy enough to play but the team never activated him as Frank Reich was comfortable with the hot leg of Michael Badgley.

OTAs will show if Blankenship lost any strength due to the hip injury and if he can win his starting job back. A health update on these players will be something to watch as well as the rest of the roster not suffering any type of setbacks before the season even begins.

First look at Matt Ryan

This will be the first time the Colts and the fanbase will get to see Ryan in action ever since he was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 82 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This time of year will be crucial for Ryan to get implemented into the offense even though they won’t be wearing pads, and it remains to be seen how much 11-on-11 work we will get to see.

The 37-year-old will be looking to command the offense early so it will be interesting to see how quickly he can get things going in OTAs.

