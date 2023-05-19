6 things to watch as Colts begin OTAs

Before we enter the dead period of the NFL calendar, the Indianapolis Colts will go through organized team activities (OTAs) over the next few weeks.

They then will wrap up their spring with a mandatory minicamp to kick off their break until training camp in late July. Indy starts their OTAs on May 23-25, then get back together May 31-June 2, and have their final OTA sessions from June 5-8. Mandatory minicamp falls from June 13-15.

It is important to understand to take any reports and highlight clips with a grain of salt because there is so much that can change over the next couple of months and, of course, there is the history of players showing out in practice at this time of the year then disappearing when the games in the fall.

But that doesn’t mean we can still take away information from OTAs and get some insight on the upcoming season.

Here are six things to watch for from the Colts during their practices in the coming weeks:

How are the reps split between Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew?

The biggest narrative for the Colts throughout the lead up to the season opener is if their first-round selection, Anthony Richardson, will be starting against the Jacksonville Jaguars, or if it will be Gardner Minshew. If Richardson takes the first snap with the offense on May 23, then that is a big tip that the coaching staff views their rookie quarterback as the likely starter and they want to speed up his development with the starting unit.

If it is Minshew, then that shouldn’t be looked at as a negative, the coaching staff could want Richardson to earn his job and prove that he gives the team a better chance to win with him in the lineup against the Jags. Even if Minshew takes the first snaps with the offense, I do expect Richardson will take reps with the ones so he can start building chemistry with his receivers.

The starting job won’t be won during OTAs but it can give a look into where Shane Steichen views Richardson in his development.

Which cornerbacks are with the starting defense?

While all eyes will be on Anthony Richardson, the underlying storyline for Indianapolis over the next few months is who will be the starting cornerbacks when they kick off the season against the Jags. We all know that Kenny Moore II is locked in as the nickel corner, but it is a question of which two players will be out on the boundary.

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. will likely get the first run with the starters because of his talent and experience in the league. The expectation is that second-round pick, Julius Brents, will be one of the starting outside corners, but due to his recent wrist surgery, he isn’t expected to see the field until the team gets back together for training camp later this summer.

With Brents not participating in OTAs, we will get a look at how Gus Bradley currently views his cornerbacks and who is in the third spot on the depth chart. Darius Rush, Dallis Flowers, and Jaylon Jones are the players to watch for and see which one gets that first snap with the starters. All three could work in a rotation with the ones throughout the OTAs.

The next few weeks are vital for the young corners of the defense to start getting Bradley’s scheme down so they can compete for a role on Sundays.

Who's at right guard?

When you take a look at the Colts offensive depth chart, the one glaring potential weakness on the unit is at right guard. Will Fries finished last season as the starter at the spot and did a solid job in nine starts. Even though he did show some good things, it is a surprise that Chris Ballard has yet to bring in a veteran free agent add some competition for the gig.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Alabama guard was projected to be a draft pick but due to medical concerns, he wasn’t selected on draft weekend. He will have a great shot to make the 53-man roster and compete for the starting right guard role. It will be interesting to see if he gets some reps with the ones over the next few weeks.

This is also a time of the year when the coaching staff can experiment with different starting units on the offensive line. One recent thought I had came from a lineup that last year’s staff did when they were trying to fix the offensive line in the season when they slid Braden Smith in at right guard.

Could we see an offensive line at some point during the OTAs that consists of Smith at right guard and their rookie, Blake Freeland, at right tackle? Whether it’s Fries, Ekiyor Jr., or Smith, the coaching staff is going to evaluate what they have on the roster and determine if Ballard needs to go sign a veteran ahead of training camp.

Josh Downs or Isaiah McKenzie as the slot receiver

Another spot across the depth chart that will be something to watch for from OTAs until the 2023 season kicks off is who will be the starting slot receiver. Isaiah McKenzie was signed in the offseason as the first option to replace Parris Campell’s spot in the lineup but once the Colts selected Josh Downs in the third round, it turned into a competition.

There is hype for the rookie receiver to come in and make an immediate impact but it can take young players at the position some time to get the offensive scheme down and the speed that defenses play at in the NFL. That could lead to McKenzie getting the first shot to play with the starters in OTAs while Downs sprinkles in the rotation.

If Downs comes in with the ones over McKenzie on the first snap on May 23 then that is a telling sign that Steichen believes he will be a quick learner and wants to get him groomed for the opener. Just like at quarterback, cornerback, and right guard, this job won’t be determined until later this summer but we will get a clue on who is at the top of the depth chart between Downs and McKenzie.

Shaquille Leonard's health

Outside of starting roles on the team, one thing to keep an eye on is the health of the leader of the Colts defense. After basically missing the entire 2022 season, Shaquille Leonard is recovering from surgery that is supposed to fix the nerve issue that he was dealing with.

The veteran linebacker has been working hard to return to his All-Pro form but there hasn’t been an update that he will be good to hit the field for OTAs and/or the mandatory minicamp. It is plausible he is healthy enough to practice but the coaching staff wants to give him more rest for his recovery so he is 100% for training camp and the season.

If 53 is out there and back to his maniac things for OTAs, then that is a very promising sign that Leonard is on track with his recovery. If he’s not for whatever reason, we should get an update from Leonard or Steichen on if they expect him to be ready for the start of training camp.

Jonathan Taylor's workload

Though there is no contact permitted during OTAs, it will be interesting to see how much work Taylor will see over the next month. Coming off an offseason procedure to repair the nagging ankle injury that was with him during the 2022 season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts kept his workload light during the spring.

If he is limited throughout OTAs and minicamp, it will be a pretty big storyline to keep an eye on when training camp comes around, especially with Taylor going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire