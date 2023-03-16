6 things to note from Rashaad Penny’s first Eagles press conference

There is a new lead running back in Philadelphia after Rashaad Penny inked a one-year deal to join the NFL’s top rushing offense.

RB Rashaad Penny speaks with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/xR6wMRZiAj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 16, 2023

The shifty and physical running back got off to a strong start in 2022, but suffered a broken fibula in Week 5 during a 39-32 Seattle loss to New Orleans and underwent season-ending surgery.

Now with the NFC Champion Eagles, Penny will look to prove that he can be elite while sharing in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon.

With Penny now under contract, here are six takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Penny is looking to restart his career

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Penny has suffered a torn ACL, a calf injury that landed him on Injured Reserve late in 2020, and a broken leg that limited him to five games in 2022.

“I feel like this is a great spot for me to restart my career. It wasn’t a hard decision. A refresh to my career. Changing my narrative” -Rashaad Penny says Eagles have arguably best OLine in NFL and runnerup MVP pic.twitter.com/EBi6S3nilC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 16, 2023

The hard-running tailback has had his moments, but he’ll look to finally put all of that potential together behind the NFL’s best offensive line.

It was an easy decision

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unknown just how many offers Penny had, but he said that joining the Eagles was an easy decision to make.

Running back Rashaad Penny on signing with the Eagles: "It wasn't a hard decision." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 16, 2023

Penny looking to stay healthy an entire season

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The biggest question mark surrounding Penny is his injury history and inability to stay healthy for an entire season.

Penny said his goal is to play all 17 games for Philadelphia in 2023.

New Eagles RB Rashaad Penny: "I want to play 17 games. I want to be available. I’m very excited to be here. I know a lot of big things are going to happen." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 16, 2023

Jalen Hurts being a leader



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia’s All-Pro quarterback was one of the first, if not the first on the team to call Penny and talk about aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl.

Rashaad Penny said #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reached out to him after he signed and said something about winning a Super Bowl. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

Penny will be ready for offseason workouts

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penny suffered a serious ankle/fibula injury last season that limited the running back to five games, but he says he’ll be ready for offseason workouts.

Rashaad Penny said the fractured fibula injury he suffered in Week 5 last season is healed and he’ll be full go for spring workouts. https://t.co/L6Qn1JDQfd — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 16, 2023

Penny on his playing style

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Penny describes his playing style:

“I feel like more of a slasher. I run hard. But I really try to run past people because that’s what I feel like I can do as well. Just trying to tie my game into more of power and setting up guys to run past them.”

