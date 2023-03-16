6 things to note from Rashaad Penny’s first Eagles press conference

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

There is a new lead running back in Philadelphia after Rashaad Penny inked a one-year deal to join the NFL’s top rushing offense.

The shifty and physical running back got off to a strong start in 2022, but suffered a broken fibula in Week 5 during a 39-32 Seattle loss to New Orleans and underwent season-ending surgery.

Now with the NFC Champion Eagles, Penny will look to prove that he can be elite while sharing in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon.

With Penny now under contract, here are six takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Penny is looking to restart his career

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Penny has suffered a torn ACL, a calf injury that landed him on Injured Reserve late in 2020, and a broken leg that limited him to five games in 2022.

The hard-running tailback has had his moments, but he’ll look to finally put all of that potential together behind the NFL’s best offensive line.

It was an easy decision

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unknown just how many offers Penny had, but he said that joining the Eagles was an easy decision to make.

Penny looking to stay healthy an entire season

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The biggest question mark surrounding Penny is his injury history and inability to stay healthy for an entire season.

Penny said his goal is to play all 17 games for Philadelphia in 2023.

Jalen Hurts being a leader


Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia’s All-Pro quarterback was one of the first, if not the first on the team to call Penny and talk about aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl.

Penny will be ready for offseason workouts

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penny suffered a serious ankle/fibula injury last season that limited the running back to five games, but he says he’ll be ready for offseason workouts.

Penny on his playing style

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Penny describes his playing style:

“I feel like more of a slasher. I run hard. But I really try to run past people because that’s what I feel like I can do as well. Just trying to tie my game into more of power and setting up guys to run past them.”

