6 things we learn from Arizona Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum on Reddit AMA

Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) recently. He answered questions about a number of things. Some were not that serious. Others were worth reading.

By the way, he doesn’t have any more insight about the future of receiver Larry Fitzgerald than we do.

Below are a few of the things we learn in the AMA.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





He prefers playing cold weather, but for a different reason than you might think

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum, who has played in cold-weather cities in outdoor stadiums with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, was asked whether he prefers to play in warm or cold weather. Here in Arizona, he gets ideal conditions because of the roof at State Farm Stadium. For him, it is about toughness and he prefers the cold. "If I had to pick one, it would be cold. I love playing in the cold weather because it shows your who actually wants to play that day," he wrote.

Chris Banjo is an important leader in locker room

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When asked who was an underrated voice in the locker room, Beachum said it was Banjo, who was forced into the starting lineup last year with the injury to Jalen Thompson at safety. "He's a phenomenal special teams player, has a great pulse on the locker room," Beachum responded. "He's a guy who has to step in and play in all phases of the game."

His favorite O-line teammate

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

He was asked who his favorite offensive lineman he has played with. He named Ramon Foster back from his days with the Steelers, who played left guard next to Beachum at left tackle.

"I never had to worry about anyone coming inside my right shoulder," he answered. "He's a family man, and just showed up every day. He used every ounce that God gave him."

Story continues

He loves Sean Kugler

Beachum has a great relationship with the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler. He raved about him.

"Me and Kugs go all the way back to my pre-draft visit in Pittsburgh in 2012," he said. "I have deep admiration for him and the way he approaches the game, the way he communicates to players, and his willingness to teach. He's all about making sure we're adequately prepared. He's a phenomenal teacher, and it permeates throughout the room. Guys will literally run through a brick wall for him."

He has noted in the past that Kugler is the only coach he would have been willing to move from left tackle to right tackle for, which he did when he signed with the Cardinals.

Rodney Hudson will make an impact in 2021

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum was asked about the impact of Hudson, for whom the Cardinals traded this offseason. He loves the addition.

"He's gonna be an outstanding addition," he said. "His knowledge of the game, he's started 100 plus games in the league. When you have that type of commander that touches the ball every play, it elevates the entire team. He's the best in the business, without question."

Toughest pass rusher he has faced

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum didn't name a current player or a guy he faced last season. He named Junior Galette when he was with the Saints in 2014. That year, he had 10 sacks and also had two safeties.

1

1