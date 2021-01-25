6 things to know about Rams’ recently signed QB Devlin Hodges

The Los Angeles Rams added another quarterback to the mix over the weekend, signing former Steelers passer Devlin Hodges on Sunday. Hodges announced the move himself, though he didn’t specify if it’s a traditional contract or a reserve/futures deal; it’s likely the latter.

Hodges has spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, but he only earned playing time in 2019 as a rookie. He now joins the Rams, getting the chance to prove himself during offseason workouts and possibly training camp.

Here are six things to know about the new Rams quarterback.

Got his nickname from duck calling

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hodges is best known for his nickname “Duck,” which he was given in college. Hodges is quite the accomplished duck caller, participating in the activity since he was 13. In 2009, he won the 2009 Junior World Duck Calling Contest and nine years later, he won the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship. His teammates began calling him “Duck” and the nickname has stuck ever since.

Set FCS career passing record at Samford

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Hodges was a prolific passer at Samford, spending four years as the starting quarterback. He threw for 2,230 yards in his first season as the starter, but in the following three years, he amassed at least 3,983 yards each season. He capped of his collegiate career with 4,283 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2018, which gave him 14,584 career passing yards and 111 touchdown passes. He set the FCS career passing record as a result, which was previously held by Steve McNair.

Won Walter Payton Award in 2018

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Though he had more touchdown passes and fewer interceptions in 2016, it was the 2018 season that earned Hodges a major award. He was given the Walter Payton Award, which is essentially the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. It’s given the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. It’s been won previously by Cooper Kupp, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tony Romo, Steve McNair and Brian Westbrook, so players have gone on to have successful NFL careers after earning the award.

Story continues

Went undrafted in 2019

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After five years at Samford, four as a starter, Hodges entered the 2019 NFL draft as a senior. However, no team took a shot on him in the draft, but the Steelers gave him a chance by signing him as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019. He initially began the year on the practice squad after being waived as part of final roster cuts, but the Steelers called him up to the 53-man roster after Ben Roethlisberger got injured in September. Hodges made his debut on October 6 against the Steelers when Roethlisberger’s replacement, Mason Rudolph, suffered an injury of his own. His first start came a week later against the Chargers, a game the Steelers won 24-17 on the road.

Was 3-3 as a starter with the Steelers

In 2019, Hodges played eight games with the Steelers, six of which he started. In those starts, Hodges went 3-3, beating the Chargers, Browns and Cardinals. He lost his final three starts against the Bills, Jets and Ravens, however, throwing only one touchdown and six interceptions in those games. In total, Hodges threw for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns with eight interceptions and five fumbles (one lost) in 2019. He spent the 2020 season on the Steelers’ practice squad and never made it up to the active roster.

Has good mobility

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hodges isn’t Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray – he’s not even Russell Wilson – but he does have decent mobility. He ran a 4.79 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day and posted a three-cone time of 7.38. As a senior at Samford, he rushed for 313 yards on 90 carries with eight touchdowns. In his college career, he gained 1,017 yards rushing and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. With the Steelers he rushed for 68 yards on 21 carries, with a long of 22 yards.