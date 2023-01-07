6 things to know for Panthers vs. Saints in Week 18

It’s the final week of the 2022 season for the Carolina Panthers and there is a lot still to prove for multiple players and coaches alike. And while this Week 18 tilt against the New Orleans Saints won’t be a particularly meaningful one, there are still plenty of things to look out for.

So, here are six of them.

Trailing closely behind

The Panthers will have a chance to further close the tiny gap in the all-time series with the Saints. As it stands, New Orleans has a 29-27 edge in wins.

Prior to Carolina’s Week 3 triumph in this rivalry, the Saints pulled off nine dubs over the previous 11 meetings.

Sweep?

It has been a long time since the Saints have been scared of the Panthers—and for good reason. Since 2016, New Orleans has gone 10-4 against Carolina

But a win by the Panthers on Sunday would give them their first sweep of the Saints since 2015.

Finishing with a whimper

The Panthers have an opportunity to do something that they have not done four years—and that is to win their final game of the season. Since 2019, Carolina has been unable to cap the season off with a victory against their divisional rivals—with a pair of losses to the Saints and one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And if interim head coach Steve Wilks can get the Panthers to grab a win against New Orleans, perhaps that would show even more positive change in his audition for 2023.

A chance to double up

Albeit an unfair one with the Arizona Cardinals, Wilks’ first crack at being a head coach ended in a messy 3-13 season. But now, he’ll get a shot at doubling the left side of that column.

The Panthers have gone 5-6 under Wilks since he took over a “dead” squad back in Week 6. And, hey, even if he doesn’t get No. 6, at least it only took him 10 games to match Matt Rhule’s highest single-season win total in Carolina.

Uncertain futures

Both Wilks and Saints head coach Dennis Allen face uncertain futures going into 2023.

The former will finish up his 13-week audition on Sunday and, presumably, have to fight off outside challengers to the gig shortly after. As for Allen, who is in his first year on the job, a largely underwhelming 2022 could have the New Orleans braintrust quickly pivoting elsewhere.

A strong close to the campaign could help these two—whether it’s in the eyes of their current employers or future ones.

A passer's proving ground

Along with both head coaches being under the microscope of their respective teams, the same can be said for the two signal callers.

Sam Darnold has seemingly rejuvenated his career and the Carolina offense. Not only have the Panthers fielded the most efficient unit since he took over in Week 12, but Darnold has posted the second-highest passer rating amongst all quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts this season.

On the other side, Andy Dalton is having a mixed season—one that’s resulted in a pretty solid line that includes 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 67.1 completion percentage. And like Darnold, Dalton will be entering free agency this offseason.

So, yeah, these guys are hoping to end things on a sound note.

