6 things to know from Packers’ first unofficial depth chart of 2023

The Green Bay Packers are traveling to Cincinnati this week for a joint practice and the team’s first preseason game of training camp in 2023. To preview the week with the Bengals, the Packers released the team’s first “unofficial” depth chart of the year.

Keep in mind, the depth chart isn’t set in stone and what is reflected now might not actually match reality. Teams often organize the depth chart based on seniority during this time of year.

Here are a few things to know from the Packers’ first depth chart:

Josiah Deguara, starting fullback

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rookie Luke Musgrave is listed as the starting tight end, which isn’t a surprise given all the first-team opportunities he’s received throughout training camp. So, how did the Packers fit Josiah Deguara into the No. 1 offense? As a fullback. This also isn’t a surprise; Deguara fits the H-back role, which requires moving around the formation from the slot to the wing to the backfield. He’s not a traditional inline tight end, and now the Packers are more accurately categorizing his role in the offense. Deguara’s backup at fullback is undrafted rookie Henry Pearson.

Zach Tom the starter at RT

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The starting offensive line features Josh Myers at center and Zach Tom at right tackle, with Yosh Nijman listed as the backup at left tackle. This fits the most used No. 1 offensive line throughout training camp and confirms Tom is the favorite to start at right tackle, even if he is competing with Myers for the center job as well. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if an offensive line of (from left to right) David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Myers, Jon Runyan Jr. and Tom is the starting line in Week 1 against the Bears.

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s one that doesn’t pass the eye test. Reed, a second-round rookie, is listed behind Toure as the No. 3 receiver. Toure, a seventh-rounder last year, is clearly within the top four receivers, but Reed is the heavy favorite to be the No. 3 receiver and starting option in the slot.

Rudy Ford, starter at safety

Green Bay Packers’ Rudy Ford (20) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride during the first day of training camp on July 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers list Ford as the starter at safety next to Darnell Savage, with Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore as the two second-team safeties. Ford was a six-game starter for the Packers last season and open camp as a starter, but Owens — a 17-game starter for the Texans last season — has been getting more first-team action as of late, so this one is subject to change. The Packers will rotate Ford, Owens and Moore in and out to find the best combination at safety, which could be a troublesome position for the Packers if a couple of players don’t step up.

Innis Gaines, No. 2 slot corner

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers list Keisean Nixon as the starter at slot cornerback and Gaines as the top backup. Nixon has been the expected starter since the start of camp, but Gaines now finds himself in a unique position that could help pave his path to the 53-man roster. He is a core special teamer and now an real option in the slot, and his past experience at safety provides valuable versatility. Gaines is a player to watch this preseason. He is rising.

Patrick Taylor, No. 3 RB

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While Taylor is listed as the No. 3 running back, this is obviously a fluid situation and a roster battle to watch during the preseason. Taylor is competing with Tyler Goodson and rookies Lew Nichols and Emanuel Wilson for the job. The Packers are planning to feature each player during preseason games to help identify the best candidate for the job. Taylor’s experience and value on special teams are big reasons why he’d be listed as the current No. 3.

Other notes

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry (foreground)

— Defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who been on the sidelines during gameday over the last two seasons, is moving up to the coaches’ box.

— Keisean Nixon is listed as the primary kickoff and punt returner, with rookie Jayden Reed as the No. 2. Based on camp practices, Reed looks like the No. 1 option returning punts.

— Justin Hollins is listed over Kingsley Enagbare as the second-team outside linebacker with first-round pick Lukas Van Ness.

— Tyler Davis is listed as the No. 2 tight end behind Luke Musgrave, with rookie Tucker Kraft serving as the No. 3. The Packers think Davis can contribute on offense in 2023.

— At receiver, Bo Melton is listed ahead of Malik Heath and Grant DuBose. Melton was a seventh-round pick in last year’s draft and was in Green Bay to end 2022, giving him the upper hand initially.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire