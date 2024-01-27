6 things to know about Oregon’s new transfer Jabbar Muhammad

In the wake of Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama, Washington Huskies players have begun entering the transfer portal en masse. Star Huskies CB Jabbar Muhammad was one of those players, and he’s now committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Before DeBoer was announced as Alabama’s next coach, there was speculation that the Crimson Tide were pursuing Oregon coach Dan Lanning. To dispel those rumors, Lanning tweeted a video affirming his commitment to the Ducks, and the video closed with the screen saying, “If you’re scared your coach is leaving… then come play for us.”

Muhammad seems to be the first player to have answered Lanning’s call, and his transfer is a big addition for the 2024 Ducks. Cornerback is a position of need for next year’s defense, so bringing in Muhammad and his experience will make a strong impact.

Below are six things to help you better get to know the Ducks newest transfer.

He’s a familiar face

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jabbar Muhammad spent 2023 with the Washington Huskies, beating the Ducks two times. Muhammad was the Huskies’ No. 1 cornerback for most of the year and was a large part of their success this season. He ended 2023 with 46 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs, and 12 pass breakups.

He played three years at Oklahoma State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before transferring to Washington in 2023, Muhammad played three seasons with Oklahoma State. In those years with the Cowboys, Muhammad played 1209 snaps, had 74 tackles, and 1 INT. His 2022 season at Oklahoma State was his best, finishing with 48 tackles, and a pick-six, which earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention. Muhammad redshirted in 2020, so 2024 will be his final season of eligibility.

He's familiar with Dillon Gabriel

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad is also a familiar face to Oregon’s new QB Dillon Gabriel. In 2022’s Bedlam rivalry game — when Muhammad was at Oklahoma State and Gabriel was at Oklahoma — Muhammad played a great game. He finished the day with 6 tackles and a forced fumble. However, Gabriel and the Sooners ended up winning 28-13.

He ran track in high school

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

At DeSoto High School (South of Dallas), Muhammad didn’t just play football, he also ran track. It seems the Ducks will be loaded with former track stars in 2024, with Muhammad, his fellow cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, and freshman quarterback Luke Moga.

He's a ball hawk

When watching Muhammad’s film, it quickly becomes clear what his focus is in coverage: going after the ball. His eyes are always trained on where the ball is going, and he has the physicality to make plays on the ball against big receivers. In addition to his coverage ability, Muhammad is also a strong downhill tackler.

His PFF grades are strong

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Muhammad finished 2023 with a PFF coverage grade of 77.7. For reference, Oregon’s best cornerback (with at least 200 snaps) Khyree Jackson finished the 2023 season with a coverage grade of 77.4. With Jackson headed to the NFL, there’s a decent chance Muhammad is the Ducks No. 1 CB in 2024.

