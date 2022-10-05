6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column.

Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.

Here are six things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 5 game against the Vikings.

The series

The Bears and Vikings have met 122 times dating back to 1961. Minnesota leads the all-time series 63-57-2. While Chicago has won five of the last eight meetings dating back to 2018, the Vikings swept the Bears last season.

How they stack up

The Bears are averaging 16 points per game (31st in NFL) while the Vikings are averaging 21.5 (15th). Chicago has the third-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 177.3 yards on the ground. Minnesota is averaging just 98 rushing yards per game, which ranks 22nd. But the Vikings are a pass-happy offense, averaging 246 passing yards per game (13th) while the Bars have, far and away, the worst passing game in the league averaging just 97.5 passing yards per game.

Chicago is allowing just 19.3 points per game (11th) while Minnesota is allowing just 20.0 (12th). The Bears have the fourth-best passing defense allowing just 168.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Vikings are allowing 263.5 yards through the air. But Chicago’s weakness is its porous run defense, which is allowing 183.3 yards on the ground (32nd). Minnesota’s defense is giving up 131 rushing yards per game (23rd).

The Vikings are 2-0 against the NFC North at home this season

Minnesota has jumped out to a 3-1 start, which includes two wins against NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Vikings upset the Packers in Week 1 with a 23-7 victory, where Aaron Rodgers struggled to develop a rapport with his receivers. Then in Week 3, Minnesota held off the Lions in a 28-24 win. Now, the Vikings will face their third division foe, where they have a chance to remain perfect against NFC North teams.

Both teams trending in opposite directions

The Bears and Vikings both turned over new regimes this offseason with new general managers and head coaches. But, through the first four games of the season, it’s clear both teams are headed in opposite directions. Chicago is rebuilding while Minnesota is contending. The Bears are sitting at 2-2, but it’s clear that they have a long way to go before contending — and that includes Justin Fields’ development. Meanwhile, the Vikings have a talented roster, including a loaded offense with playmakers Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

A battle of first-year head coaches

When the Bears and Vikings face off in New York on Sunday, it will feature a matchup between two first-year head coaches in Chicago’s Matt Eberflus and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell. Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator for the Colts (2018-21) while O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Rams (2020-21).

Bears are underdogs for fourth time this season

The Bears are betting underdogs for the fourth time this season. Chicago is a 7-point road underdog against the Vikings, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 44.

