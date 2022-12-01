6 things to know heading into Bears-Packers in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face off against the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break their five-game losing streak. But it’s not going to be easy, even against a struggling Packers team.

Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated left shoulder. The Bears offense was held scoreless in the second half and an injury-depleted defense made Mike White look like a Pro Bowl quarterback. Now, Chicago will face a struggling Green Bay team as both are in search of a win.

Here are six things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 13 game against the Packers.

The series

Green Bay leads the all-time series against Chicago, with a 104-95-6 record. The Packers have dominated in recent history, winning the last seven meetings. These two teams last met back in Week 2, when Green Bay recorded a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field.

How they stack up

The Bears are averaging 20.9 points per game (19th in NFL) while the Packers are averaging 19.6 (23rd). Chicago has the best rushing attack in the league, averaging 192 yards on the ground. Green Bay is averaging 121.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th. The Packers are averaging 223.4 passing yards per game (14th) while the Bears have the worst passing game in the league averaging 131.2 passing yards per game.

Chicago is allowing 25.4 points per game (27th) while Green Bay is allowing 23.6 (22nd). The Bears are allowing 206.1 passing yards per game (12th). Meanwhile, the Packers are allowing 187.8 yards through the air (4th). Chicago’s run defense has struggled and is allowing 143.9 yards on the ground (27th). Green Bay’s defense is giving up 154.8 rushing yards per game (31st).

Justin Fields' status

There are many fans who would love for the Bears to shut Justin Fields down for the rest of the season as he deals with a separated shoulder. Especially given the injuries suffered in Week 12. There are questions at receiver, with Darnell Mooney on IR, and the offensive line, with Riley Reiff and Larry Borom out with injuries. Fields was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and it’s likely he’s a game-time decision against the Packers. Fields explained how he can get back out on the field, where he needs to feel comfortable throwing the ball (including on the run) and feeling like he can operate the offense without any limitations. He made it clear that if he can play, he’s going to play.

Aaron Rodgers' last hurrah?

We all remember what happened the last time Aaron Rodgers came to Chicago — shouting “I own you” to the Soldier Field crowd. While there’s certainly no disputing the fact Rodgers has dominated the Bears with a 23-5 record, it certainly feels like we could be nearing the end of the Rodgers era. Rodgers has had a rough year with the Packers, where he’s struggled both on the field and with injuries. But this could be the last game against Rodgers, whose future is uncertain. Granted, Rodgers’ contract makes it impossible to cut him (he has a $99.8 million dead cap hit in 2023). But Green Bay could look to deal Rodgers while moving forward with three-year quarterback Jordan Love.

Changing of the guard?

The Packers have absolutely dominated this rivalry over the last decade, winning 18 of 21 meetings dating back to 2012. Still, we’ve reached a point in 2022 where it feels like the rivalry might be turning in the Bears’ favor. Both Chicago (3-9) and Green Bay (4-8) have brutal records, but the Bears were supposed to be bad. The Packers were supposed to be contenders. Green Bay has had back-to-back Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, and Rodgers feels like he’s on his last leg. Now, it feels like we could be entering a 2023 season where Chicago has the best quarterback in the division in Justin Fields. Fields promised he would help get this rivalry back in the Bears’ favor, and it feels like that’s where we’re headed.

Betting Odds

The Bears are betting underdogs for the 10th time this season. Chicago is a 4.5-point home underdog against the Packers, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5.

