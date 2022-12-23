6 Things to Know: Halting Eagles ability to control possession key for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaker in overtime last week and now they’re tasked with getting back to their winning ways by taking on a division rival. To forget about the painful loss, a Christmas Eve matchup with the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles awaits to help shift the focus. Although the game has lost some of its luster with the Cowboys essentially giving away any chance at winning the division by blowing two double-digit leads on the road in their last six contests, it’s still a big game.

There’s no love lost between the two teams, or fan bases, as they prepare to get after each other for three hours just before one of the most celebrated holidays of the year. The Cowboys don’t want to lose back-to-back games this late in the season, allowing doubt to creep in, just like they did last season.

To avoid another loss, the Cowboys will have to be tougher than they were last week and play solid football for all 60 minutes. Here’s what else to know about the Eagles before Week 16 kicks off.

They will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Eagles have been one of the best offenses in the league this season with Hurts at the helm. However, due to a sprained shoulder sustained against the Chicago Bears last week, he won’t play in the Week 16 rematch.

While it’s disappointing the Cowboys might not get to face the Eagles at their best, one would be hard pressed to find a Dallas fan with any sympathy. The Cowboys had to play the first game with the Eagles with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, so there’ll be no tears about not playing against Hurts.

No Hurts doesn’t necessarily mean the Cowboys have an easy path to victory. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a solid signal caller in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019. Last season while filling in for Hurts, Minshew threw for 242 yards and two scores against the New York Jets in a game the Eagles won. Minshew’s completed an impressive 80% of his passes in that game, so he’s shown an ability to be efficient running the offense.

There’s not as big of a run threat with Minshew since he’s not the athlete that Hurts is, but Minshew can play, and the Cowboys won’t have it easy.

Elite rushing attack

The Eagles have one of the game’s best rushing attacks because of their offensive line, scheme and the threat of the quarterback running with the ball. It will be interesting to see how big a threat it is without Hurts.

Philadelphia runs for almost 160 yards a game on the ground, good for fourth in the league, and has the most rushing scores in the NFL by a wide margin. The Eagles have run for 30 touchdowns, but 13 of those have come from Hurts. The remaining 17 rushing scores have come from a strong backfield that consists of three backs.

Miles Sanders leads the group and is having the best season for an Eagles RB in a long time. Sanders became the first runner since LeSean McCoy in 2014 to rush for over 1,000 yards and there’s still three games to play. Currently fifth in the NFL with 1,110 yards, Sanders also has 11 scores and is averaging 5.2 yards a carry.

Sanders isn’t the only threat in the backfield for the Eagles, but he’s the most dangerous. If Hurts doesn’t play, expect Sanders to carry more of the load and the Cowboys will need to slow down a difficult rushing offense to defend.

A.J. Brown is on a hot streak

The Eagles made a big splash during the 2022 NFL draft when they traded for the Tennessee Titans wideout. Brown already had two 1,000-yard seasons and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.

This year Brown is putting up career-best numbers in receiving yards and receptions, and is just one touchdown shy of matching that watermark.

Brown is also riding an amazing hot streak where he has either a score, or at least 100 yards in each of his last four games. In two of his last three games, Brown has at least eight catches and has gone over 119 yards. Last week, Brown caught nine passes for 181 yards, a career high.

The passing game for the Eagles isn’t as efficient as the rushing attack, but Brown is having a great season. Dallas will need to find a way to put an end to Brown’s hot streak.

Their defense gets after the quarterback

Once upon a time in 2022 it was the Cowboys who led the league in sacks. However, after a few down weeks from Dallas, the Eagles have taken over the top spot with 55 sacks. That’s six more than the Cowboys, who are now in second place with 49.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the NFL in sacks with 55, and no team has reached 60 since the 2013 Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles’ pressure has been good all season, but has been ridiculously nasty in the last three weeks, adding 19 sacks to their total. Few teams in league history can match that total over three games and it’s better than two defenses totals for the year.

Philadelphia has five players with at least six sacks, two with 10+ and two more who could wind up with 10 or more on the season.

The defense pressures the QB from all positions as well. Linebacker Haason Reddick leads the team with 12 sacks, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has 10, while defensive ends Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham have 9.5 and 8.5, respectively.

Dallas’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack in the first matchup, the only time the Eagles’ pass rush was shut out this season. Let’s see if they are able to stay stout in Week 16.

Lead league in turnover differential

The Eagles are 13-1 on the season and a big reason for that is their turnover differential, leading the league at +12.

Philadelphia’s defense is great forcing turnovers, and top the NFL with 15 interceptions. If the pass isn’t where it’s supposed to be, their secondary does a great job of making the QB pay. The Eagles have three players with at least three interceptions on the year.

On offense, the Eagles have given the ball away just 13 times, which is also the best in the league. That’s four fewer turnovers than the next closest team, the Cowboys, who only have 17 giveaways.

If Dallas wants to earn the victory, they’ll need to protect the ball. In the first game the Cowboys gave it away three times, which cannot happen in the rematch.

Dallas Goedert returns

The Eagles’ passing game has two good wide receivers in Brown and second-year WR DeVonta Smith. However, they’ve been without a major piece of the offense with tight end Dallas Goedert out for the last five games with a shoulder injury.

Goedert will make his return against the Cowboys. The fifth-year TE is one of the best dual threats in the league; he excels as a receiver and is a strong blocker in the run game. After a scoring a touchdown in his first three games against the Cowboys, Goedert hasn’t hit pay dirt since 2019.

In the last five meetings against Dallas, Goedert has only surpassed 38 yards once. In the first meeting this season the Cowboys held him to just 22 yards.

